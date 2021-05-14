Tim Tebow outrage is over the top; plus, thoughts on Teddy Bridgewater's gripe and DK Metcalf's run

Nothing sets off the Twitterverse like Tim Tebow﻿, but I do not understand the outrage spawning from the Jacksonville Jaguars' interest in the former Heisman Trophy winner. While this situation is undeniably unique -- with a 33-year-old attempting to transition from quarterback to tight end after an extended football layoff -- I think the furor over Urban Meyer kicking the tires on one of his most decorated former players is over the top.

In the NFL, coaches are prone to have "pet cats" who accompany them whenever they change teams. For instance, this offseason, we've seen Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee follow Dan Quinn to Dallas. Casey Hayward recently joined Gus Bradley in Las Vegas, and Kyle Fuller reunited with Vic Fangio in Denver.

In addition, we've seen coaches add veterans with diminished games for reasons that go beyond the stat sheet, like Jon Gruden signing Jason Witten last year to serve as a mentor for a young Raiders roster, and Adam Gase adding Frank Gore to the Jets' lineup to provide more leadership in the locker room.

These reunions are driven by coach-player relationships built on trust, and Tebow's potential opportunity is another example. Meyer not only knows Tebow, but he trusts him implicitly due to their collective success at the University of Florida. The duo claimed a pair of national titles for the Gators, with the QB1 acting as an extension of the head coach as the team's undisputed leader. Most importantly, they built a bond based on mutual respect, admiration and maniacal competitiveness. Given all that, it's not that hard to understand why Meyer would consider bringing in his former star pupil after the latter expressed an interest in returning to the NFL at a different position.

"We have not signed Tim," Meyer clarified this week on Cris Collinsworth's Pro Football Focus podcast. "There's a thought going around. He was in the best shape of his life, asked to see if he could work out with a couple of our coaches. I wasn't even there. They came back to me and said, 'Wow, this guy's in incredible shape.' Then I went another time and watched them try him out. And they said, 'Go work on these things.' He comes back later, they try him out again -- I'm not there -- and they come in and they said, 'Wow, this guy's ball skills, he's a great athlete, he looks like he's 18 years old, not 20-whatever-he-is, 33.' I said, 'Guys you don't understand. Now this guy is, he's the most competitive maniac you're ever gonna talk to and let's give it a shot.' "