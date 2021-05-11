NFL players to root for in 2021: One selection from each team

I had Stefon Diggs in this space last year, and he had the best season of his career. He even ruined one of my fantasy teams when I was going up against him in Week 16 last year. You will understand if I can’t root for Stefon again. But Davis could have a massive breakout this year for the Bills as he continues to grow as a receiver. I understand the Buffalo did add Emmanuel Sanders to the mix this offseason, but watch out for Davis, who had a TD catch in four of the last six regular-season games of 2020.