Around the NFL

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky agrees to one-year deal with Bills

Published: Mar 18, 2021 at 03:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mitch-a-palooza is headed to Buffalo.

Mitch Trubisky is signing a one-year deal with the Bills to be Josh Allen﻿'s backup, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the situation. The Bills later confirmed the signing.

Trubisky's deal is expected to be worth $2.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source.

ESPN first reported the news.

The former No. 2 overall pick washed out of Chicago after four years. The Bears traded up in the 2017 NFL Draft to select the North Carolina product. Bears GM Ryan Pace famously favored Trubisky over draft-mates Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson﻿. It was a decision that has dogged Trubisky through his inconsistency four years in Chicago.

The Bears went 29-21 in 50 games with Trubisky as the starter. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 10,609 yards and 64 TDs to 37 INTs. However, he averaged just 6.7 yards per attempt and just a shade over 200 yards passing per game in his outings. Trubisky struggled with accuracy throughout his tenure in the Windy City and had issues reading defenses.

At times, Trubisky flashed playmaking ability, particularly out of the pocket early in his career. Wayward accuracy, however, was always his undoing. The QB was named to a Pro Bowl in 2018, helping to lead the Bears to one of two playoff berths during his run.

While other destinations might have offered Trubisky a chance to compete for a starting spot, the Bills make sense to revamp his career out of the limelight.

Allen is the clear-cut starter who is in line for a massive contract extension. There is no question who the alpha is.

However, given Allen's playing style, injury is also a possibility. Upgrading the backup spot from Matt Barkley to Trubisky is a solid move for Bills GM Brandon Beane. If Buffalo needs a sub due to injury, the former first-round pick can be a placeholder for a game or two without changing Buffalo's offense.

"Athletically, he can do a lot of things that Josh can do," Beane said Thursday of signing Trubisky, via NFL Network's Michael Giardi.

In the meantime, Trubisky can work on improving his mechanics and learning from the sideline with no pressure. We've seen how Bills OC Brian Daboll has helped Allen improve leaps and bounds in three seasons. Trubisky tutoring under the offensive mind could be beneficial as he attempts to refurbish his career.

Beane noted that the team views Trubisky as a short-term backup, believing the QB has the talent to get poached in a year.

"We don't expect him to be here long term," he said.

Draft evaluations usually stick with players for their careers. Assuming Pace isn't the only GM who viewed Trubisky highly coming out of college, expect the QB to get more shots down the line, especially if he flashes any improvement at all in limited action in the cozy confines of Buffalo.

Related Content

news

Two-time Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph signs two-year deal with Giants

The New York Giants signed former Vikings tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ to a two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the signing.
news

NFL announces new broadcast deals running through 2033 season

The NFL announced Thursday it has signed long-term agreements with media partners Amazon, CBS, ABC/ESPN, FOX and NBC to distribute NFL games across television and digital platforms, along with additional media rights. 
news

Dolphins signing former Texans WR Will Fuller to one-year deal

Miami has added a big-time playmaker in former Texans WR Will Fuller to its receiving corps, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Raiders signing RB Kenyan Drake to two-year deal worth up to $14.5M

Las Vegas has signed ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for $11 million, but incentives can push it to the $14.5 million mark.
news

Raiders ask QB Marcus Mariota to take pay cut to $3M

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Las Vegas Raiders asked Mariota to take a pay cut down to $3 million this season. If he refuses, the team plans to release the veteran quarterback. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I know I gave everything I had' during Eagles run

The Carson Wentz﻿ saga in Philadelphia ultimately ended with the trade to the Colts, which officially went through Wednesday. Wentz reflected on his time with the Eagles during his introductory press conference on Thursday.
news

Veteran TE Jared Cook agrees to one-year, $6M deal with Chargers

The Chargers have found their replacement for Hunter Henry, signing veteran TE Jared Cook to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

New Cardinals WR A.J. Green refreshed by move to Arizona, ready to 'have fun again'

A day after deciding to move on from the Bengals, newly-signed Cardinals WR A.J. Green spoke to reporters about how excited he is to join Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.
news

Jets having conversations with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jets have been having conversations with wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster. A potential deal would pair Smith-Schuster with the newly-signed Corey Davis.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

The 49ers are bringing veteran QB Joe Flacco in for a visit. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Broncos rescind Phillip Lindsay's tender; RB now an unrestricted free agent

From high school to college to the NFL, ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ has only played football in Colorado. That incredible run is about to end. The Broncos announced Thursday that they have mutually decided to part ways with the RB.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW