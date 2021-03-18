Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky agrees to one-year deal with Bills

Mitch-a-palooza is headed to Buffalo.

Mitch Trubisky is signing a one-year deal with the Bills to be Josh Allen﻿'s backup, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the situation. The Bills later confirmed the signing.

Trubisky's deal is expected to be worth $2.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source.

ESPN first reported the news.

The former No. 2 overall pick washed out of Chicago after four years. The Bears traded up in the 2017 NFL Draft to select the North Carolina product. Bears GM Ryan Pace famously favored Trubisky over draft-mates Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson﻿. It was a decision that has dogged Trubisky through his inconsistency four years in Chicago.

The Bears went 29-21 in 50 games with Trubisky as the starter. He completed 64 percent of his passes for 10,609 yards and 64 TDs to 37 INTs. However, he averaged just 6.7 yards per attempt and just a shade over 200 yards passing per game in his outings. Trubisky struggled with accuracy throughout his tenure in the Windy City and had issues reading defenses.

At times, Trubisky flashed playmaking ability, particularly out of the pocket early in his career. Wayward accuracy, however, was always his undoing. The QB was named to a Pro Bowl in 2018, helping to lead the Bears to one of two playoff berths during his run.

While other destinations might have offered Trubisky a chance to compete for a starting spot, the Bills make sense to revamp his career out of the limelight.

Allen is the clear-cut starter who is in line for a massive contract extension. There is no question who the alpha is.

However, given Allen's playing style, injury is also a possibility. Upgrading the backup spot from Matt Barkley to Trubisky is a solid move for Bills GM Brandon Beane. If Buffalo needs a sub due to injury, the former first-round pick can be a placeholder for a game or two without changing Buffalo's offense.

"Athletically, he can do a lot of things that Josh can do," Beane said Thursday of signing Trubisky, via NFL Network's Michael Giardi.

In the meantime, Trubisky can work on improving his mechanics and learning from the sideline with no pressure. We've seen how Bills OC Brian Daboll has helped Allen improve leaps and bounds in three seasons. Trubisky tutoring under the offensive mind could be beneficial as he attempts to refurbish his career.

Beane noted that the team views Trubisky as a short-term backup, believing the QB has the talent to get poached in a year.

"We don't expect him to be here long term," he said.