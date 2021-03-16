Around the NFL

Bills, WR Emmanuel Sanders agree to terms on one-year deal

Published: Mar 16, 2021 at 07:43 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Bills Mafia, say hello to your newest member.

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source. Pelissero reported earlier in the day that the two sides were engaged in serious talks.

Dan Fete of 13WHAM ABC first reported the team is engaged in discussions with Sanders.

Although the Saints announced Tuesday afternoon that his contract has been terminated, Sanders has not yet been officially released; that's expected to happen sometime after 4 p.m. Wednesday for cap reasons, Pelissero noted. Once official, Sanders is slated to fly to Buffalo on Thursday to take a physical and finalize the deal, he added. News of Sanders' release was initially reported on March 10.

Joining Buffalo's exciting offense is yet another ideal free agency decision for Sanders, who turns 34 Wednesday. He inked a two-year deal with the Saints last offseason, and went on to contribute 61 receptions for 726 yards and five touchdowns.

After spending multiple seasons with the Steelers and Broncos during his first 10 years in the NFL, Sanders has become somewhat of a hired hand the last two years. Denver traded him to the 49ers midway through the 2019 season, bolstering San Francisco's WR corps en route to a Super Bowl LIV run.

Currently No. 89 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 Free Agents, Sanders has benefitted from playing with a slew of reputable QBs throughout his career; catching passes from Josh Allen should certainly continue that tradition. Not to mention, adding a Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler to a room that includes all-world receiver Stefon Diggs﻿, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis could prove quite beneficial, especially come playoff time.

