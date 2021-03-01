Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021: Who are the best players available?

He is still a hoss. Watt played 91.5 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps last season, the highest of any free agent defensive lineman. His next team could see more explosive plays by giving the 10-year veteran more rest.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿UPDATE: Watt has agreed to a two-year deal with the Cardinals worth $31 million ($23 million guaranteed), per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.