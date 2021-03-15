Patriots agree to terms with WR Nelson Agholor on two-year, $26M deal

It took over six hours, but the wide receiver market finally popped.

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with Nelson Agholor﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Agholor, No. 44 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021, spent the 2020 season in Las Vegas, where he ascended as a surprisingly important contributor in the Raiders' offense, catching 48 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. With Tyrell Williams missing the entire season and rookie Henry Ruggs III taking a slower path to production, Agholor stepped in to take advantage of the opportunity.

It has earned him a new job with a team that was desperately in need of pass-catchers of significance.

After rolling with a group of unknown receivers that included Jakobi Meyers and Damiere Byrd alongside the much more notable Julian Edelman﻿, the Patriots knew they had to add talent to the position. Agholor projects to fit in alongside Edelman and N'Keal Harry﻿, giving Cam Newton a legitimate target for catch-and-run opportunities.

The Patriots' retooling of their offense -- which began Monday with the addition of ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ -- didn't stop after Agholor. The Pats agreed to a deal with former 49ers receiver ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ to a three-year, $22.5 million deal, per Rapoport. Bourne had 49 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns last season in S.F.