Patriots agree to terms with WR Nelson Agholor on two-year, $26M deal

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 06:33 PM
Nick Shook

It took over six hours, but the wide receiver market finally popped.

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with Nelson Agholor﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Agholor, No. 44 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021, spent the 2020 season in Las Vegas, where he ascended as a surprisingly important contributor in the Raiders' offense, catching 48 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. With Tyrell Williams missing the entire season and rookie Henry Ruggs III taking a slower path to production, Agholor stepped in to take advantage of the opportunity.

It has earned him a new job with a team that was desperately in need of pass-catchers of significance.

After rolling with a group of unknown receivers that included Jakobi Meyers and Damiere Byrd alongside the much more notable Julian Edelman﻿, the Patriots knew they had to add talent to the position. Agholor projects to fit in alongside Edelman and N'Keal Harry﻿, giving Cam Newton a legitimate target for catch-and-run opportunities.

The Patriots' retooling of their offense -- which began Monday with the addition of ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ -- didn't stop after Agholor. The Pats agreed to a deal with former 49ers receiver ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ to a three-year, $22.5 million deal, per Rapoport. Bourne had 49 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns last season in S.F.

We'll see how it affects New England's offense, but today's Agholor, Bourne and Smith deals make one thing clear: The Patriots aren't slowing their rapid rebuild anytime soon.

