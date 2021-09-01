Around the NFL

Vikings re-sign DE Everson Griffen one day after cutting him

Published: Sep 01, 2021 at 06:37 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Everson Griffen made a homecoming a little over a week ago and saw it come to an end Tuesday. The reunion is officially back on.

Minnesota signed Griffen on Wednesday after using the roster spot he vacated Tuesday to execute corresponding moves.

The return to Minnesota was expected when Griffen was released. The series of moves ended up being merely procedural, which is common among most NFL teams as they shuffle rosters and wait for the following 4 p.m. ET deadline to pass before placing injured players on injured reserve with a chance to return at some point in the 2021 season. The Vikings placed placed tight end Irv Smith Jr., rookie running back Kene Nwangwu and wide receiver Dan Chisena on injured reserve on Wednesday.

This year, the league extended COVID-19-era injured reserve, which eliminates the previous limit on players a team can return from injured reserve in a season.

Griffen is expected to play a depth role in Minnesota's defense in 2021 following 10 years spent with the Vikings, a span in which he climbed to seventh all-time in franchise history with 74.5 career sacks.

