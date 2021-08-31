Vikings release Everson Griffen, could bring him back later this week

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ returned to the Vikings with a mix of remorse and gratitude for being back with the team he knew well. His stay lasted eight days.

The Vikings released Griffen as part of the team's cuts to 53 on Tuesday, the team announced.

Griffen could return to Minnesota in the coming days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, as the veteran wants to finish his career with the Vikings. His release could merely be procedural, with the Vikings keeping others before making corresponding moves that could free up space to bring Griffen back.

Such a move isn't uncommon as teams strategically juggle their rosters, keeping players they'd eventually like to move to the practice squad to increase their chances of retaining them while releasing others who have a lesser likelihood of being scooped up by other clubs. Griffen, a vested veteran, is not subject to waivers, meaning he can wait for Minnesota to make subsequent moves with the hopes he returns to the active roster this week.

Griffen rejoined the Vikings after leaving Minnesota for Dallas last season and eventually latching on with the Lions. He used the lead-up to Detroit's game against Minnesota to pledge he'd exact revenge on the Vikings, then finished with three tackles in a 34-20 loss. He followed that up with a two-tackle performance in the season finale in Detroit, another loss to the Vikings, this time by a final score of 37-35.