Around the NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

Published: Mar 19, 2021 at 01:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Against heavy odds, ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ is sticking around Pittsburgh for another season.

NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday that the receiver is returning to the Steelers on a one-year contract, per a source informed of the situation. Smith-Schuster is taking a lesser deal to remain in Pittsburgh rather than move on.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the 1-year contract is worth $8 million, per a source informed of the situation. Rapoport added that Smith-Schuster had better offers from the Ravens and Chiefs but elected to stick it out.

The Ravens offered the wideout $9 million, plus $4 million in incentives, while the Chiefs offered $8 million, plus $3 million in incentives, per Bisciotti.

"This is my home, they're gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH LOVE YOU, LET'S GO!!!!!" Smith-Schuster tweeted adding the famous "Wolf of Wall Street" scene featuring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Smith-Schuster insisted during the season that he wanted to remain in Pittsburgh. Given the Steelers' salary-cap situation, however, the possibility seemed unlikely. Even JuJu seemed to admit in the run-up to free agency the Steelers wouldn't be able to afford to keep him.

Not so fast.

After a big offer didn't materialize in a slow-moving wide receiver market, Smith-Schuster elected to stick with the team he joined as a second-round pick in 2017 rather than start over elsewhere.

Still just 24 years old, the wideout will hit the market again in a year, and with the salary cap expected to jump back up, he could cash in on a long-term contract a year from now.

In his four-year career, JuJu has netted 308 receptions for 3,726 yards (64.2 rec YPG), 12.1 yards per catch, with 26 receiving TDs.

One of the best slot receivers in the NFL, Smith-Schuster generated the second-most receptions (76), the most receiving TDs (8), and fourth-most receiving yards (701) out of the slot among all players in 2020, via Next Gen Stats -- eight of Smith-Schuster's nine receiving TDs came from the slot.

He is ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s most trusted wideout in critical spots. Smith-Schuster generated 32 receptions on third down in 2020 (second in NFL, behind only ﻿Keenan Allen﻿).

Aside from clubs having fewer dollars to throw around in 2021, teams likely weren't willing to give JuJu a massive deal. Most teams viewed him as a good No. 2 WR, given his numbers dipped since the team moved on from ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ as their No. 1 receiver. The Steelers offense as a whole, however, has struggled as Big Ben has aged, which could help explain JuJu netting below 850 yards each of the past two seasons.

The Steelers hope that despite losses elsewhere due to salary restraints, retaining Smith-Schuster keeps Roethlisberger's security blanket over the middle to make one more playoff push.

 A big season in a good WR room in Pittsburgh could prove Smith-Schuster is worth the big-money that didn't materialize this offseason.

 In the end, the pull to remain in Pittsburgh for another season was enough for JuJu to stiff-arm a couple of million dollars more and a fresh start.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

Days after signing journeyman signal-caller ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ to a one-year deal, the Texans swung a trade Friday for Bengals quarterback ﻿Ryan Finley. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Friday.
news

Bengals to release eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday the team is releasing longtime star defensive tackle Geno Atkins.
news

Justin Simmons, Broncos agree to terms on four-year, $61M deal

﻿Justin Simmons﻿ is staying in Denver for the long haul. The Broncos have agreed to terms with their star safety on a four-year, $61 million contract with $35 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bengals signing ex-Vikings tackle Riley Reiff

The Cincinnati Bengals finally added an offensive lineman to help protect ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Bengals are signing offensive tackle ﻿Riley Reiff. 
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars not considering trading QB Gardner Minshew 'at this point'

Teams might be calling the Jacksonville Jaguars trying to pry away quarterback Gardner Minshew﻿, but new coach Urban Meyer said the club isn't reciprocating that interest. Yet.
news

Kyle Long on return to NFL with Chiefs: 'It's the renaissance year for me, the rebirth'

Former Bears guard Kyle Long took a year off in "retirement" before signing with the Chiefs this week. The three-time Pro Bowler said the season off helped him regain his vigor. 
news

Jim Irsay sees a 'golden era' of Colts football coming to Indy

An eternal optimist, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay believes his coaching staff will be able to help former first-round pick Carson Wentz return to form.
news

New Bears QB Andy Dalton: 'They told me I was the starter'

Upon his first meeting with the media after signing with the Bears, former Bengals starting QB Andy Dalton said he's in Chicago to be QB1 as the team told him he would be the starter and that was a chief reason behind his signing.
news

Two-time Super Bowl champion C David Andrews returning to Patriots

Center David Andrews is returning to the Patriots, NFL Network's Kim Jones reported. Andrews will be signing a four-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson accepts franchise tag

Chicago Bears wide receiver ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ has officially accepted his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Bears releasing former Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller

The Chicago Bears are releasing two-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro cornerback ﻿Kyle Fuller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW