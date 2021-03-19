JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens offered the wideout $9 million, plus $4 million in incentives, while the Chiefs offered $8 million, plus $3 million in incentives, per Bisciotti.

"This is my home, they're gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH LOVE YOU, LET'S GO!!!!!" Smith-Schuster tweeted adding the famous "Wolf of Wall Street" scene featuring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Smith-Schuster insisted during the season that he wanted to remain in Pittsburgh. Given the Steelers' salary-cap situation, however, the possibility seemed unlikely. Even JuJu seemed to admit in the run-up to free agency the Steelers wouldn't be able to afford to keep him.

Not so fast.

After a big offer didn't materialize in a slow-moving wide receiver market, Smith-Schuster elected to stick with the team he joined as a second-round pick in 2017 rather than start over elsewhere.

Still just 24 years old, the wideout will hit the market again in a year, and with the salary cap expected to jump back up, he could cash in on a long-term contract a year from now.

In his four-year career, JuJu has netted 308 receptions for 3,726 yards (64.2 rec YPG), 12.1 yards per catch, with 26 receiving TDs.

One of the best slot receivers in the NFL, Smith-Schuster generated the second-most receptions (76), the most receiving TDs (8), and fourth-most receiving yards (701) out of the slot among all players in 2020, via Next Gen Stats -- eight of Smith-Schuster's nine receiving TDs came from the slot.

He is ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s most trusted wideout in critical spots. Smith-Schuster generated 32 receptions on third down in 2020 (second in NFL, behind only ﻿Keenan Allen﻿).

Aside from clubs having fewer dollars to throw around in 2021, teams likely weren't willing to give JuJu a massive deal. Most teams viewed him as a good No. 2 WR, given his numbers dipped since the team moved on from ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ as their No. 1 receiver. The Steelers offense as a whole, however, has struggled as Big Ben has aged, which could help explain JuJu netting below 850 yards each of the past two seasons.

The Steelers hope that despite losses elsewhere due to salary restraints, retaining Smith-Schuster keeps Roethlisberger's security blanket over the middle to make one more playoff push.

A big season in a good WR room in Pittsburgh could prove Smith-Schuster is worth the big-money that didn't materialize this offseason.