Former Bears OL, three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long planning NFL comeback

Long is not under contract with Chicago and is free to sign with any team.

The No. 20 overall pick in 2013, Long played his entire career in Chicago. He announced his retirement following the 2019 season. The offensive lineman had played in just 12 games in his final two seasons.

After opening his career with three straight Pro Bowls, injuries ripped Long's career. He didn't play in 16 games in any of his final four seasons.