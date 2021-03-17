Former Bengals CB William Jackson signing with Washington

One of free agency's top cornerbacks is bound for Washington.
Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson is signing with the Washington Football Team on a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The 28-year-old Jackson is a former first-round pick who garnered the No. 25 spot in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021 and is hauling in a pay day to match his lofty status among free-agent cornerbacks.
Jackson heads to a Washington team already rife with first-round talent -- particularly in the pass rush -- on defense and should fit nicely.
In his final season in Cincy, Jackson tallied 11 passes defended and 45 tackles. He'll move on from the Bengals into a more high-profile slot for Washington in the NFC East.
Washington's banking on improving an already excellent defense with the addition of one of the best corners available in this year's thin free agent class.