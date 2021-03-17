Former Bengals CB William Jackson signing with Washington

One of free agency's top cornerbacks is bound for Washington.

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback ﻿William Jackson﻿ is signing with the Washington Football Team on a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 28-year-old Jackson is a former first-round pick who garnered the No. 25 spot in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021 and is hauling in a pay day to match his lofty status among free-agent cornerbacks.

Jackson heads to a Washington team already rife with first-round talent -- particularly in the pass rush -- on defense and should fit nicely.

In his final season in Cincy, Jackson tallied 11 passes defended and 45 tackles. He'll move on from the Bengals into a more high-profile slot for Washington in the NFC East.