2021 NFL free agency: Pending free agents, notable departures for all 32 teams

Below is a team-by-team breakdown of notable player departures during the 2021 NFL free agency period. This tracker will be updated as roster moves play out across the NFL. Jump to your favorite team by clicking on one of the eight divisions below.
NOTE: The information below is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent NFL players who have already been released or traded, or are set to become free agents when the new NFL league years opens on March 17.
AFC EAST
AFC NORTH
- QB Robert Griffin III
- RB Mark Ingram
- WR Willie Snead
- WR Chris Moore
- WR Dez Bryant
- C Matt Skura
- OG D.J. Fluker
- DE Tyus Bowser
- DE Pernell McPhee
- DE Yannick Ngakoue
- DL Derek Wolfe
- LB Matt Judon
AFC SOUTH
- QB AJ McCarron
- QB Josh McCown
- RB Duke Johnson
- WR Will Fuller
- C Nick Martin
- OL Senio Kelemete
- DE Carlos Watkins
- DE J.J. Watt (Cardinals)
- LB Tyrell Adams
- CB Vernon Hargreaves III
- LS Jon Weeks
AFC WEST
- RB Devontae Booker
- RB Theo Riddick
- WR Nelson Agholor
- WR Zay Jones
- WR Tyrell Williams (Lions)
- TE Jason Witten (Retired)
- OG Denzelle Good
- OG Richie Incognito
- OG Gabe Jackson
- OT Sam Young
- DE Takkarist McKinley
- DT Maliek Collins
- DT Johnathan Hankins
- LB Nicholas Morrow
- LB Vic Beasley
- CB Nevin Lawson
- CB Daryl Worley
- S Erik Harris
- QB Tyrod Taylor
- TE Hunter Henry
- C Dan Feeney
- C Mike Pouncey (Retired)
- OG Forrest Lamp
- OT Sam Tevi
- DE Melvin Ingram
- DT Damion Square
- LB Denzel Perryman
- LB Nick Vigil
- CB Michael Davis
NFC EAST
- QB Dak Prescott
- QB Andy Dalton
- TE Blake Bell
- C Joe Looney
- OT Cameron Erving
- DE Aldon Smith
- DE Tyrone Crawford
- LB Sean Lee
- CB Chidobe Awuzie
- CB Jourdan Lewis
- S Xavier Woods
- LS L.P. Ladouceur
NFC NORTH
- QB Sean Mannion
- RB Ameer Abdullah
- RB Mike Boone
- TE Kyle Rudolph
- C Brett Jones
- OG Dakota Dozier
- OT Rashod Hill
- DT Jaleel Johnson
- LB Todd Davis
- LB Eric Wilson
- S Anthony Harris
NFC SOUTH
- RB Mike Davis
- WR Curtis Samuel
- WR Pharoh Cooper
- OG John Miller
- OG Chris Reed
- OT Taylor Moton
- OT Russell Okung
- DT Kawann Short
- DE Stephen Weatherly (Vikings)
- LB Tahir Whitehead
- CB Rasul Douglas
- S Tre Boston
NFC WEST
- QB Geno Smith
- RB Chris Carson
- RB Carlos Hyde
- WR David Moore
- WR Josh Gordon
- TE Jacob Hollister
- TE Greg Olsen
- TE Luke Willson
- OG Mike Iupati (Retired)
- OG Ethan Pocic
- OG Chance Warmack
- OT Cedric Ogbuehi
- DE Carlos Dunlap
- DE Benson Mayowa
- LB Shaquem Griffin
- LB Bruce Irvin
- LB K.J. Wright
- CB Quinton Dunbar
- CB Shaquill Griffin