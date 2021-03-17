Around the NFL

Rams finalizing trade to send DL Michael Brockers to Lions

Published: Mar 17, 2021 at 12:14 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams are at it again.

Having previously agreed to swap quarterbacks in a deal that is set to become official at the start of the new league year, the Rams are finalizing a deal to send veteran defensive lineman ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ to the Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

It's another swap involving new Lions general managers Brad Holmes and his old team, following the previous swap that sent ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ to the Rams in exchange for ﻿Jared Goff﻿ plus draft picks that's set to become official on Wednesday upon the commencement of a new league year.

As the Rams have begun restructuring a slew of contracts to get under the salary cap, they asked Brockers to do so as well, but the sides couldn't come to an agreement on terms, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Taken in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams, Brockers has been a mainstay with the franchise in the starting lineup since his rookie year. Perhaps lost in the midst of a much-ballyhooed Rams bunch of defenders that finished the 2020 campaign as the top-ranked defense, Brockers produced 51 tackles and five sacks for L.A.

The defensive end should bring a veteran presence with Super Bowl experience to a rebuilding Detroit defense that's long been looking to improve its pass rush. Brockers should compliment the recently re-signed ﻿Romeo Okwara﻿.

Brockers is also set to see a familiar face in Goff, though it might be a bit awkward considering Brockers recently said on Good Morning Football that the Rams getting Stafford would be a "turning point to where we can just win the big game."

Now, Brockers is heading to a turning point in his career, as the nine-year veteran is set to play for a team other than the Rams for the first time.

Related Content

news

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams signing with Lions

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Former Bengals CB William Jackson signing with Washington

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback ﻿William Jackson﻿ is signing with the Washington Football Team on a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. 
news

Bills, WR Emmanuel Sanders agree to terms on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 2: Boston TE Party, Bears and Texans New QBs

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news from the second day of Free Agency Week. 
news

Eagles give TE Zach Ertz permission to seek trade

The Eagles have given tight end Zach Ertz's representation permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dolphins agree to terms on one-year deal with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Patriots and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.
news

Jaguars expected to sign former Lions WR Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Lions wideout Marvin Jones to a short-term deal worth $7 million per season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Texans, QB Tyrod Taylor agree to terms on one-year deal

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran QB ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Bears expected to sign QB Andy Dalton to 1-year, $10M deal

Chicago's answer at quarterback is coming in the form of a veteran.

Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears that has a maximum value of $13 million with incentives, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Titans release former first-round CB Adoree' Jackson, to sign CB Janoris Jenkins

The Titans are clearing a chunk of cap by releasing two notable players. Tennessee has released former first-round pick ﻿Adoree'﻿ Jackson and starting OT Dennis Kelly, moves that will save the team nearly $17 million in cap space.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 1: Big Patriot Signings, Bucs Run it Back, and Drew Brees

All of the latest moves in the NFL on the first day of the legal tampering period are up for discussion and there's plenty to talk about after a big first day. 
