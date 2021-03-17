Rams finalizing trade to send DL Michael Brockers to Lions

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams are at it again.

Having previously agreed to swap quarterbacks in a deal that is set to become official at the start of the new league year, the Rams are finalizing a deal to send veteran defensive lineman ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ to the Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

It's another swap involving new Lions general managers Brad Holmes and his old team, following the previous swap that sent ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ to the Rams in exchange for ﻿Jared Goff﻿ plus draft picks that's set to become official on Wednesday upon the commencement of a new league year.

As the Rams have begun restructuring a slew of contracts to get under the salary cap, they asked Brockers to do so as well, but the sides couldn't come to an agreement on terms, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Taken in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams, Brockers has been a mainstay with the franchise in the starting lineup since his rookie year. Perhaps lost in the midst of a much-ballyhooed Rams bunch of defenders that finished the 2020 campaign as the top-ranked defense, Brockers produced 51 tackles and five sacks for L.A.

The defensive end should bring a veteran presence with Super Bowl experience to a rebuilding Detroit defense that's long been looking to improve its pass rush. Brockers should compliment the recently re-signed ﻿Romeo Okwara﻿.

Brockers is also set to see a familiar face in Goff, though it might be a bit awkward considering Brockers recently said on Good Morning Football that the Rams getting Stafford would be a "turning point to where we can just win the big game."