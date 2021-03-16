Rams restructuring contracts of Ramsey, Woods, Kupp and Donald to get under salary cap

The long-awaited Los Angeles Rams contract restructures are underway to get the club below the salary cap threshold.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams restructured the contracts of corner Jalen Ramsey (creating about $12 million of space) and receiver Robert Woods ($8 million) and are in the process of working on Cooper Kupp's and Aaron Donald's deals.

Rapoport added the maneuvers should be done soon to get them under the $182.5 million salary cap ahead of the new league year on Wednesday.

The restructures aren't pay cuts or new deals, but simply accounting tactics to push salary cap hits into future years, when the cap is expected to jump back up.

General manager Les Snead said last week his preference was to re-work the deals of his high-priced players, kicking the can down the road, rather than to shed players with cuts.