Around the NFL

Leonard Floyd agrees to four-year, $64 million deal to stay with Rams

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 07:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Leonard Floyd﻿'s change of scenery did him plenty of good in 2020, and he's being paid accordingly.

The edge rusher has agreed to terms on a four-year deal to remain with the Rams, the team announced Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Floyd's new deal with Los Angeles is worth $16 million per year, meaning he'll be paid $64 million over the course of the contract.

Floyd was largely underwhelming during his time with the Chicago Bears, who spent the ninth-overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft on him, but never saw the return they anticipated, declining his fifth-year option and allowing him to walk west after the 2019 season. The Rams ended up ecstatic that the Bears let him go, because Floyd turned into an edge-rushing monster in his first season in Los Angeles, recording a career-high 10.5 sacks, 55 tackles (11 for loss), and a forced fumble in 16 games, helping the Rams to a No. 1 finish in yards allowed per game and No. 2 ranking in sacks with 53.

Floyd's breakout campaign landed him 24th on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 Free Agents list, with Rosenthal calling Floyd a "relatively safe pickup."

In a transformation similar to that of ﻿Dante Fowler﻿, Floyd's new home allowed him to blossom. A year after Fowler fetched a three-year deal at $15 million per year with Atlanta, Floyd earns a slightly better contract to stay in Southern California. Now, the Rams are hoping that's just the first bit of a beautiful future with Floyd remaining on the same defensive front as all-world tackle ﻿Aaron Donald﻿.

Time will tell whether the money -- which places Floyd among the likes of ﻿Melvin Ingram﻿, ﻿Chandler Jones﻿, and Za'Darius Smith in annual average salary -- is worth it, but as long as Floyd remains out there with Donald and the Rams' new defense doesn't tear down what had been built up by the since-departed Brandon Staley, it's a logical move.

Related Content

news

QB Jameis Winston re-signing with Saints

Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ is re-signing with the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Jets, DE Carl Lawson agree to terms on three-year, $45 million contract

Defensive end Carl Lawson and the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Titans signing former Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree

The Tennessee Titans are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers edge ﻿Bud Dupree﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Former Titans WR Corey Davis heading to Jets on three-year, $37.5M deal

Receiver Corey Davis is departing Tennessee and heading for New York, as the fifth-overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and the Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year deal for $37.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Buccaneers bringing back TE Rob Gronkowski for one year, $10 million

Star tight end Rob Gronkowski is returning to the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $10 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported
news

Patriots agree to terms with WR Nelson Agholor on two-year, $26M deal

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with ﻿Nelson Agholor﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Former Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue agrees to two-year, $26M deal with Raiders

After spending last calendar year as a Jaguar, then a Viking, and finally a Raven, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is expected to sign a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos keep DL Shelby Harris on three-year, $27 million deal, add CB Ronald Darby

Shelby Harris is returning to the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $27 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The contract includes $15 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Chargers to make All-Pro Corey Linsley highest-paid center in league

The Chargers are planning to sign All-Pro C ﻿Corey Linsley﻿ to a five-year deal worth $62.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo report. It will make him the highest-paid center in the league.
news

Former Rams safety John Johnson signing with Browns on 3-year, $33.75M deal

Former Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson is signing with the Cleveland Browns on a three-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Chiefs signing former Patriots OL Joe Thuney to 5-year, $80M deal

The Chiefs are signing former Patriots offensive lineman ﻿Joe Thuney﻿ to a five-year, $80 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW