Longtime Patriots S Patrick Chung announces retirement

﻿Patrick Chung﻿ will not return to the New England Patriots.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning strong safety announced on Instagram his plans to retire.

"I want to say thank you to the Patriots organization, my family, my fans, coaches, just everyone," Chung wrote. "I'm in tears writing this but I've decided to hang up the cleats. Bill [Belichick] Mr. Kraft (mean mug) thank you for fiving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years. I love you. Bill for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that. To my teammates, trainers, Eq team, video guys, meal room employees, janitors, etc. I love you guys and ladies. Thank you for being the rock to the organization. For cleaning up, feeding taking care of me for 11 years. You will forever be family.

"But it's time to start a new life. Patriot until I die!!! Love you all."

The former second-round pick in 2009, Chung spent all but one year of his career in New England -- 2013 in Philadelphia. He was a staple of the Patriots' Super Bowl teams in his second stint with the club, solidifying the secondary and offering versatility to the defense with his ability to play close to the line, gobbling up blockers and tackles.

Chung opted out of the 2020 COVID-19 season. After the year off, he decided to walk away from football for good.