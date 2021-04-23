Chiefs acquire OT Orlando Brown in trade with Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs made a splash play to protect Patrick Mahomes﻿' blind side, acquiring a Pro Bowl left tackle.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday that K.C. traded for Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown﻿, per sources informed of the situation.

The Chiefs traded their 2021 first-round pick (No. 31 overall), a third-rounder (94), fourth-round pick (136) and a 2022 fifth-round selection in exchange for Brown and a 2021 second-round pick (No. 58) and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

It's an excellent move for Kansas City, dropping down 27 draft slots and giving up a couple of mid-round picks to fill its biggest hole. The Chiefs weren't going to find an immediate starter of Brown's caliber at that point in the draft.

Brown has been a rock on the Ravens offensive line since being drafted in the third round in 2018. He started 42 games in his career at both right and left tackle.

After proving to be a stellar pass and run blocker at right tackle his first two years, Brown manned the left side of the line in 2020, replacing an injured Ronnie Stanley﻿. Brown upped his game after the switch, enjoying a second Pro Bowl season and proving he could be a blind-side protector.

Eyeing a future at left tackle -- and getting paid as one -- Brown requested a trade from Baltimore this offseason, Rapoport reported in February. With Stanley set to come back, Brown didn't want to return to the right side.

Ravens brass sounded amicable this offseason to trading Brown if the right deal popped up. The Ravens found an acceptable one for a young player who they might not have been able to afford down the line. Brown wanting a massive new contract is one reason the trade market wasn't robust. The acquiring teams knew they would have to be ready to shell out cash in addition to draft picks.

Moving to Kansas City, Brown fills a major void after the Chiefs cut both starting offensive tackles, Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher﻿, due to injury and cap reasons this offseason.

Coach Andy Reid said earlier this week he wasn't concerned about filling the voids, noting that general manager Brett Veach has done "a great job of managing this to give us opportunities" to keep the Chiefs remain throughout the roster.

Veach made another major move acquiring Brown. They'll get a motivated player to boot. Garafolo reported that the plan for now is for Brown to play out the final year of his deal with the Chiefs. There is no extension as part of the deal, per a source informed of the situation.

The lack of an extension explains why the cost was two pick swaps, and a third and fourth-rounder. Still, it would be a surprise if K.C. didn't work to lock up Brown long-term at some point down the road. If not, Brown would likely be a franchise-tag option.

The Brown trade continues an offseason in which the Chiefs invested heavily in the O-line, including signing guard Joe Thuney to a massive, five-year, $80 million contract. K.C. also added former Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long, who returned after a one-year "retirement."

With Brown presumably slated for left tackle, the hole on the right side could be filled by 2020 third-round pick Lucas Niang﻿, who opted out last season. The Chiefs have spoken highly of Niang's ability to slide into a starting spot despite not playing last season. Mike Remmers would also be an option if Niang struggles.