Chiefs signing former Patriots OL Joe Thuney to 5-year, $80M deal

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 04:15 PM
Nick Shook

The Chiefs are reshuffling their offensive line, and their first addition is a big piece.

Kansas City has agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal with guard ﻿Joe Thuney﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The contract includes $32.5 million in fully guaranteed money at signing over the first two years, plus an injury guarantee that converts to full in 2022, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the deal. The details bring the practical guarantee of the contract to $48 million, well over 50 percent of the total value of the deal, Pelissero added.

Thuney was in position to cash in on a long-term deal like this a year ago, but the Patriots didn't even think about risking such an outcome, franchise tagging Thuney to keep him in town. This time around, New England is saying goodbye to the top guard on the market, who at 28 years old will move west to protect a recent NFL MVP in ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, and be well compensated to do so. Thuney's new deal will keep him atop the list of annual salaries for left guards at $16 million per season.

Upon learning of the news, Mahomes couldn't contain his excitement:

Thuney has started every game in his career, playing every snap from 2016-2018 and 99 and 97 percent of snaps in 2019 and 2020. He ranked eighth on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 Free Agents list and was the No. 10 guard in the entire league last season, per Pro Football Focus.

After spending much of Super Bowl LV running for his life, Mahomes is getting a much-needed and even more appreciated reinforcement for what projects to be the next half decade.

