Chiefs signing former Patriots OL Joe Thuney to 5-year, $80M deal

The contract includes $32.5 million in fully guaranteed money at signing over the first two years, plus an injury guarantee that converts to full in 2022, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the deal. The details bring the practical guarantee of the contract to $48 million, well over 50 percent of the total value of the deal, Pelissero added.

Thuney was in position to cash in on a long-term deal like this a year ago, but the Patriots didn't even think about risking such an outcome, franchise tagging Thuney to keep him in town. This time around, New England is saying goodbye to the top guard on the market, who at 28 years old will move west to protect a recent NFL MVP in ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, and be well compensated to do so. Thuney's new deal will keep him atop the list of annual salaries for left guards at $16 million per season.