Around the NFL

Orlando Brown requests trade from Ravens, wants to play LT

Published: Feb 10, 2021 at 12:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It only took the Ravens a little over a year to learn their selection of ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ was a wise one, but they've met a new challenge with the tackle that could be their last.

Brown has expressed his desire to be traded, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. After spending the majority of 2020 on the left side in place of the injured ﻿Ronnie Stanley﻿, Brown has found his comfort zone and does not want to return to the right side. He'll only play for a team that will line him up at his preferred left tackle position, per Rapoport.

Rapoport added the Ravens value Brown significantly and would need major compensation in order to do a deal.

Brown's background is on the left side, but he ended up in Baltimore as a right tackle after a poor pre-draft showing saw him slide from a first-round projection to an eventual third-round pick of the Ravens. He blossomed in 2019 and especially in 2020 after switching to the left side to replace Stanley, earning his second straight trip to the Pro Bowl -- and first as an initial selection. Thanks to Brown's quick adjustment to the left side of the line, Baltimore didn't lose much in offensive production following Stanley's injury, finishing as the league's No. 1 rushing offense for a second straight season.

Brown's success on the left side and desire to remain there might very well also be tied to the financial ramifications of the tackle position. As it currently stands, there is a $5 million per year difference between the league's highest-paid right tackle (Philadelphia's Lane Johnson) and left tackle (Green Bay's ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿). Of the top 10 highest-paid tackles in the NFL (in terms of average salary per year), only two -- Johnson and Las Vegas' ﻿Trent Brown﻿ -- are right tackles.

﻿Orlando Brown﻿ missed out on significant money typically afforded to first-round picks right around the moment when he racked the bar after just 14 bench-press reps during a nightmarish 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. He's made a little over $1.8 million in base salary total in his first three seasons, and though he will see a significant boost in 2021 (base salary of $3.38 million) due to the structure of his rookie deal, that's still an incredibly far cry from where tackles of his level land in compensation ranking.

After demonstrating his ability to effectively handle the transition from right to left tackle -- a return to his roots, essentially -- Brown is in a prime position to capitalize financially and beyond. He'll maximize his earning potential by remaining a left tackle, and he'll probably enjoy playing the game a bit more in a stance and vantage point that's more familiar to him, anyway.

If that doesn't fit in Baltimore, the Ravens will have to move him. And though this isn't exactly the best way to ensure maximum leverage in a deal, they'll probably still get a haul for him.

Related Content

news

Jets hire Leon Washington as special teams assistant coach

Leon Washington is returning to New York. The Jets hired the former Gang Green standout as a special teams assistant coach.
news

NBA standout Steph Curry on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I 'see a lot of myself in him'

Golden State Warriors standout Steph Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, calls Patrick Mahomes his favorite NFL player to watch and a "generational talent" on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow Podcast. 
news

Longtime Texans executive Jamey Rootes resigns from position as team president

The Houston Texans offseason of front office turnover continues. The team announced Wednesday that team president Jamey Rootes has resigned from his role with the team.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke agrees to two-year, $8.75M extension

Taylor Heinicke is staying in Washington. Heinicke, who started Washington's playoff game this past season, agreed to a two-year, $8.75 million extension Wednesday.
news

Vikings coach Keenan McCardell: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson similar to me, Jimmy Smith

New Vikings WRs coach Keenan McCardell knows a thing or two about great receiving duos, and he sees something familiar in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. 
news

Why would QB Trevor Lawrence throw for NFL teams Friday? 'Why would he not?'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is holding the throwing session early so that he can have labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, rest up and be ready in plenty of time for the 2021 campaign. 
news

Justin Herbert plans to pick Drew Brees' brain on new OC Joe Lombardi's offense

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert says he plans to reach out to Drew Brees to discuss ways to improve and what to expect from former Saints assistant coach Joe Lombardi.
news

Raiders receiving legit trade interest in QB Marcus Mariota 

Following one season as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders and one very impressive showing in relief of Derek Carr, ﻿quarterback Marcus Mariota﻿ is drawing suitors, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.  
news

Lions hiring Antwaan Randle El as receivers coach

﻿Former Steelers and Washington player and Buccaneers assistant Antwaan Randle El﻿ is joining the Lions staff as a wide receivers coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Vikings sign veteran kicker Greg Joseph

The Vikings are adding a veteran kicker in Greg Joseph. What does that mean for Dan Bailey's future in Minnesota?
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: 'I'm frustrated with getting hit too much'

Is there an issue brewing between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks? The Seattle franchise quarterback told reporters Tuesday that he's "frustrated with getting hit too much."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW