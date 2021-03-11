Chiefs release starting OTs Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz

The Kansas City Chiefs famously played Super Bowl LV without both of their starting offensive tackles. Now they're officially moving on from the veterans.

The Chiefs are releasing left tackle ﻿Eric Fisher﻿ and right tackle ﻿Mitchell Schwartz﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed both moves.

"I'd like to thank Eric and Mitch for all of their contributions over the years," coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "Every day both of these men came to work with the right attitude, ready to grind, both on the field and in the classroom. These guys are both dirty tough, but beyond that, they're good people and I enjoyed coaching them. I wish them the best as they continue their careers."

Both players are coming off injury.

Schwartz, considered the top right tackle in the NFL when healthy, missed 10 games last season due to a back injury. He recently underwent back surgery and suggested he planned to return this season. A back injury for an offensive lineman can be a career-ender, so retirement can't be ruled out.

After four years in Cleveland, Schwartz moved to K.C., where he spent the past five seasons establishing himself as a rock on the right side. While left tackles get most of the attention, Schwartz proved that a dominant right side is also a huge asset given how much pass rushers move around. He earned All-Pro honors in 2018. Cutting him clears $6.255 million in cap space.

Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in 2013, has spent his entire career with the Chiefs, starting 113 games and earning two Pro Bowl bids, including in 2020. Fisher suffered an Achilles injury in the AFC Championship game.