Chiefs HC Andy Reid: 'Door always remains open' for possible Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher return

The Kansas City Chiefs cut former starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher earlier this offseason. Still, Andy Reid wouldn't close the door entirely on a possible return down the line.

Speaking Monday to reporters, Reid noted that cutting the injured tackles was a necessary move to flesh out salary-cap space.

"Unfortunately with Schwartz and Fish, you run into these cap situations," Reid said. "Brett Veach and his crew have done a great job of managing this to give us opportunities to work at the top of the league as a football team. Some of these things had to be done. But the greatest thing about this is those guys, with their stay in Kansas City, they go out as champs, and they can hold that with them, and it'll be reared here forever and celebrated for that forever in this city. Again, you never know. This is a small fraternity of teams. So you never know. What goes around could come back around to you. Not that they're not back with us at some point, but that door always remains open. These guys did it the right way here."

Schwartz underwent back surgery this offseason after missing all but six games of the 2020 season. He's reportedly contemplated retirement but has noted on social media that he's continuing the rehab process. If he doesn't retire down the line, one of the best right tackles in the league could be a nice add later this offseason for a club.

Given the timing of Fisher's torn Achilles -- during the AFC Championship Game -- the veteran likely won't be physically ready until midway through the season.

Reid mentioned Lucas Niang as one option who could take over one of the tackle spots. The TCU tackle was drafted in the third round last year. He opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. The Chiefs will likely give the youngster the first shot at winning a starting job out of the gate.

Newly signed Kyle Long also sounds like an option at tackle. He spent most of his career at guard but did play some right tackle in Chicago before his brief retirement. Reid sounded like Long could be moveed to tackle if needed. The Chiefs also have Mike Remmers on the roster.