2021 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, contract details for all 32 teams

Below is a rundown of the notable NFL free-agent moves and trades made by each team as the 2021 NFL free agency negotiating window opens. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent additions. Navigate to your team by clicking the divisions below:
AFC EAST
- OT Daryl Williams: Agreed to a three-year contract worth $28.2 million with nearly $14 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
- OG Jon Feliciano: Agreed to a three-year contract. (Team)
- LB Matt Milano: Agreed to a four-year, $41.5 million contract worth $21.5 million over the first two years. (Mike Garafolo)
- OT Isaiah Wilson: Acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans (along with a 2022 seventh-round pick) in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round selection. (Ian Rapoport)
- LB Benardrick McKinney: Acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans for DE Shaq Lawson, per Ian Rapoport. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
- P Michael Palardy: Signing a one-year deal. (Tom Pelissero)
- QB Cam Newton: Re-signing on a one-year deal worth up to $13.6 million, per Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Newton's deal has a base value of $5.1 million -- $2 million signing bonus, $1.5 million guaranteed base salary, $1.5 million total in per-game roster bonuses, $100,000 workout bonus -- and $8.5 million in incentives, Garafolo reported.
- OT Trent Brown: Acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders (along with a 2022 seventh-round pick) in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick, per Ian Rapoport. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
- CB Justin Bethel: Re-signing on a three-year, $6 million deal that includes $2.75 million guaranteed and some Pro Bowl incentives. (Ian Rapoport)
- S Marcus Maye: Received the franchise tag.
AFC NORTH
- OG Kevin Zeitler: Agreed to a three-year deal worth $22 million that includes $16 million fully guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
- DT Justin Ellis: Re-signed to a one-year deal. (Team)
- QB Brandon Allen: Re-signed to a one-year contract. (Team)
- LS Clark Harris: Re-signed to a one-year contract. (Team)
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud: Agreed to re-sign on a one-year deal. (Team)
- OL B.J. Finney: Signed a one-year contract. (Team)
AFC SOUTH
- RB Mark Ingram: Signed a one-year deal worth up to $3 million that included a $500,000 signing bonus. Ingram will have a $1.5 million base salary, $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $500,000 in incentives tied to total yards. (Tom Pelissero)
- OT Marcus Cannon: Acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots, per Ian Rapoport. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
- OL Justin Britt: Signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract worth up to $5 million. (Ian Rapoport)
- DE Shaq Lawson: Acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins for LB Benardrick McKinney, per Ian Rapoport. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
- LB Christian Kirksey: Signing a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. (Tom Pelissero)
- CB Vernon Hargreaves III: Re-signing on a one-year deal. (Tom Pelissero)
- QB Carson Wentz: Acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder, per Mike Garafolo. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
- OT Cam Robinson: Received the franchise tag.
AFC WEST
- S Justin Simmons: Received the franchise tag.
NFC EAST
- QB Dak Prescott: Signed a four-year, $160 million contract that has a max value of $164 million and includes $126 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
- DE Leonard Williams: Received the franchise tag.
- OG Brandon Scherff: Received the franchise tag.
NFC NORTH
- WR Allen Robinson: Received the franchise tag.
- DE Mario Edwards Jr.: Re-signing on a three-year, $11.55 million deal. (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero)
- K Cario Santos: Re-signing on a three-year, $9 million deal that has a max value of $11 million. (Ian Rapoport)
- P Pat O’Donnell: Re-signing on a one-year contract. (Mike Garafolo)
- QB Jared Goff: Acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams (along with a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and '23) for QB Matthew Stafford, per Tom Pelissero. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
- WR Tyrell Williams: Signed a one-year, $4.7 million contract that has a max value of $6.2 million. (Ian Rapoport)
- TE Josh Hill: Terms of the contract have not been disclosed.
- RB Aaron Jones: Re-signing on a four-year contract worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus. (Ian Rapoport)
- DE Stephen Weatherly: Signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with $500K in incentives. (Tom Pelissero)
NFC SOUTH
- OT Taylor Moton: Received the franchise tag.
- RB Ty Montgomery: Re-signed on a one-year contract that included a $137,500 signing bonus. (Tom Pelissero)
- S Marcus Williams: Received the franchise tag.
- WR Chris Godwin: Received the franchise tag.
- LB Lavonte David: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth $25 million, per Ian Rapoport. David's new contract includes three voidable years to help spread out his cap figure (will carry a $3.5 million cap hit in 2021), Mike Garafolo added.
- LB Kevin Minter: Re-signed on a one-year contract. (Tom Pelissero)
NFC WEST
- DE Markus Golden: Re-signing on a two-year, $9 million deal. (Ian Rapoport)
- DE J.J. Watt: Signed a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
- LB Tanner Vallejo: Re-signing on a two-year, $4.1 million deal. (Ian Rapoport)
- CB Robert Alford: Re-signing on a one-year deal. (Ian Rapoport)
- P Andy Lee: Re-signing on a one-year deal. (Mike Garafolo)
- QB Matthew Stafford: Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions for for QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and '23, per Tom Pelissero. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
- FB Kyle Juszczyk: Re-signing on a five-year contract worth $27 million. (Ian Rapoport)
- CB Emmanuel Moseley: Agreed on a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million. (Ian Rapoport)