2021 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, contract details for all 32 teams

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Below is a rundown of the notable NFL free-agent moves and trades made by each team as the 2021 NFL free agency negotiating window opens. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent additions. Navigate to your team by clicking the divisions below:

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
  • OT Isaiah WilsonAcquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans (along with a 2022 seventh-round pick) in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round selection. (Ian Rapoport)
  • LB Benardrick McKinney: Acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans for DE Shaq Lawson, per Ian Rapoport. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
  • P Michael Palardy: Signing a one-year deal. (Tom Pelissero)
New England Patriots
  • QB Cam Newton: Re-signing on a one-year deal worth up to $13.6 million, per Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Newton's deal has a base value of $5.1 million -- $2 million signing bonus, $1.5 million guaranteed base salary, $1.5 million total in per-game roster bonuses, $100,000 workout bonus -- and $8.5 million in incentives, Garafolo reported.
  • OT Trent Brown: Acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders (along with a 2022 seventh-round pick) in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick, per Ian Rapoport. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
  • CB Justin Bethel: Re-signing on a three-year, $6 million deal that includes $2.75 million guaranteed and some Pro Bowl incentives. (Ian Rapoport)
New York Jets
AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans
  • RB Mark Ingram: Signed a one-year deal worth up to $3 million that included a $500,000 signing bonus. Ingram will have a $1.5 million base salary, $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $500,000 in incentives tied to total yards. (Tom Pelissero)
  • OT Marcus CannonAcquired in a trade with the New England Patriots, per Ian Rapoport. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
  • OL Justin Britt: Signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract worth up to $5 million. (Ian Rapoport)
  • DE Shaq Lawson: Acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins for LB Benardrick McKinney, per Ian Rapoport. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
  • LB Christian Kirksey: Signing a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. (Tom Pelissero)
  • CB Vernon Hargreaves III: Re-signing on a one-year deal. (Tom Pelissero)
Indianapolis Colts
  • QB Carson Wentz: Acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder, per Mike Garafolo. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
AFC WEST

Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Football Team
NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
  • QB Jared Goff: Acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams (along with a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and '23) for QB Matthew Stafford, per Tom Pelissero. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
  • WR Tyrell Williams: Signed a one-year, $4.7 million contract that has a max value of $6.2 million. (Ian Rapoport)
  • TE Josh Hill: Terms of the contract have not been disclosed.
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
  • DE Stephen Weatherly: Signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with $500K in incentives. (Tom Pelissero)

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
  • RB Ty Montgomery: Re-signed on a one-year contract that included a $137,500 signing bonus. (Tom Pelissero)
  • Marcus Williams: Received the franchise tag.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • WR Chris Godwin: Received the franchise tag.
  • LB Lavonte David: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth $25 million, per Ian Rapoport. David's new contract includes three voidable years to help spread out his cap figure (will carry a $3.5 million cap hit in 2021), Mike Garafolo added.
  • LB Kevin Minter: Re-signed on a one-year contract. (Tom Pelissero)

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
  • QB Matthew Stafford: Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions for for QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and '23, per Tom Pelissero. The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17.
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
