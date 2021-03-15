Around the NFL

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

Published: Mar 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Has JuJu Smith-Schuster played his last down with the Steelers?

The flamboyant flanker suggested that it's a real possibility Sunday, tweeting out his appreciation for Pittsburgh "no matter what happens this week." He's apparently taken a more forward stance privately.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday on Free Agency Frenzy that Smith-Schuster has been telling teammates he's "likely to head elsewhere for the next portion of his career."

The fourth-year wideout is still only 24 years old and coming off a 97-catch, nine-touchdown campaign. In other words, he'll have his suitors. Garafolo noted the Steelers, and specifically Ben Roethlisberger﻿, remain among them. But they don't have much cap flexibility, and the former Pro Bowler is primed to cash in. He's listed at No. 15 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021.

"There are going to be a number of teams in on JuJu," Garafolo said.

The legal tampering period begins Monday at noon ET. Tick tock.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Monday:

  • The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a revised contract with linebacker Anthony Barr﻿, who will play for a reduced salary in 2021 in return for becoming a free agent next year, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Barr, who was set to make $12.9 million in the upcoming season, will instead earn $10 million, including $9.4 million fully guaranteed, plus $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus. This voids the last two years of his current deal and gives the Vikings cap relief. Barr can earn back another $500,000 if he makes the Pro Bowl, something he's done four times before.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell has agreed to restructure his contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Norwell's contract is $9 million fully guaranteed and worth up to $12 million in 2021.
  • Less than a week after being released by the Giants, guard ﻿Kevin Zeitler﻿ struck a deal with the Ravens. He agreed to a three-year, $22 million contract, per Rapoport. The ninth-year veteran appeared on Glenn Clark Radio on Monday and said a lot of teams showed interest before he decided Baltimore was the right fit.
  • The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back veteran punter Andy Lee on a one-year deal, Garafolo reported.
  • The Cleveland Browns placed a tender on restricted free-agent wide receiver ﻿KhaDarel Hodge﻿.

Related Content

news

Chiefs restructuring contracts of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones

Big-money players across the NFL continue to restructure their contracts to open up salary-cap space ahead of the new league year, which opens on March 17. Three Chiefs stars will join that group.
news

Saints great Drew Brees officially joins NBC Sports as broadcaster

The next chapter of ﻿Drew Brees﻿' career kicks off in earnest as the recently retired future Hall of Famer will remain in the football realm. Brees announced on TODAY on Monday morning that he is joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America.  
news

Carson Wentz working out with Colts receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon

Colts receiver ﻿Michael Pittman﻿ posted a picture on Instagram over the weekend with his new quarterback, Carson Wentz, and teammate ﻿Dezmon Patmon﻿, presumably after a workout. 
news

Ravens, guard Kevin Zeitler agree to three-year, $22 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens made their first move in free agency with the signing of ex-Giants guard Kevin Zeitler to a three-year $22 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk signs five-year, $27M deal

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk has signed a five-year deal for $27 million with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL community celebrates Drew Brees' career upon his retirement

Drew Brees announced his expected retirement Sunday afternoon. After 20 seasons, the Saints legend left an indelible mark on not only New Orleans but the entire league. Naturally, many in the NFL community and beyond responded to the news with appreciation for the future Hall of Fame QB.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees announces retirement after 20-year career

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿, whose 80,358 yards passing stand as the most in the history of the NFL, is retiring after 20 seasons. Following a lengthy wait following the end of the Saints' season, Brees announced his retirement Sunday via social media. 
news

Aaron Jones, Packers agree to 4-year, $48M deal

Aaron Jones and the Packers are running it back. The star runner has agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with Green Bay that includes a $13 million signing bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Patriots agree to trade OT Marcus Cannon to Texans

The Patriots have agreed to trade OT Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans in a deal that will include swapping picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Roundup: Bears, DE Mario Edwards agree to terms on 3-year, $11.55M deal

Following a career-high four sacks in 2020 for the Chicago Bears, defensive end Mario Edwards﻿ agreed to a three-year deal with the Bears, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
news

Texans trading Pro Bowl LB Benardrick McKinney to Dolphins for Shaq Lawson

The Houston Texans are trading Pro Bowl LB Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for LB Shaq Lawson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW