2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

Has JuJu Smith-Schuster played his last down with the Steelers?

The flamboyant flanker suggested that it's a real possibility Sunday, tweeting out his appreciation for Pittsburgh "no matter what happens this week." He's apparently taken a more forward stance privately.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday on Free Agency Frenzy that Smith-Schuster has been telling teammates he's "likely to head elsewhere for the next portion of his career."

The fourth-year wideout is still only 24 years old and coming off a 97-catch, nine-touchdown campaign. In other words, he'll have his suitors. Garafolo noted the Steelers, and specifically Ben Roethlisberger﻿, remain among them. But they don't have much cap flexibility, and the former Pro Bowler is primed to cash in. He's listed at No. 15 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021.

"There are going to be a number of teams in on JuJu," Garafolo said.

The legal tampering period begins Monday at noon ET. Tick tock.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Monday: