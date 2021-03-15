2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

Has JuJu Smith-Schuster played his last down with the Steelers?
The flamboyant flanker suggested that it's a real possibility Sunday, tweeting out his appreciation for Pittsburgh "no matter what happens this week." He's apparently taken a more forward stance privately.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday on Free Agency Frenzy that Smith-Schuster has been telling teammates he's "likely to head elsewhere for the next portion of his career."
The fourth-year wideout is still only 24 years old and coming off a 97-catch, nine-touchdown campaign. In other words, he'll have his suitors. Garafolo noted the Steelers, and specifically Ben Roethlisberger, remain among them. But they don't have much cap flexibility, and the former Pro Bowler is primed to cash in. He's listed at No. 15 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021.
"There are going to be a number of teams in on JuJu," Garafolo said.
The legal tampering period begins Monday at noon ET. Tick tock.
Elsewhere in the NFL on Monday:
- The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a revised contract with linebacker Anthony Barr, who will play for a reduced salary in 2021 in return for becoming a free agent next year, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Barr, who was set to make $12.9 million in the upcoming season, will instead earn $10 million, including $9.4 million fully guaranteed, plus $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $100,000 workout bonus. This voids the last two years of his current deal and gives the Vikings cap relief. Barr can earn back another $500,000 if he makes the Pro Bowl, something he's done four times before.
- Jacksonville Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell has agreed to restructure his contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Norwell's contract is $9 million fully guaranteed and worth up to $12 million in 2021.
- Less than a week after being released by the Giants, guard Kevin Zeitler struck a deal with the Ravens. He agreed to a three-year, $22 million contract, per Rapoport. The ninth-year veteran appeared on Glenn Clark Radio on Monday and said a lot of teams showed interest before he decided Baltimore was the right fit.
- The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back veteran punter Andy Lee on a one-year deal, Garafolo reported.
- The Cleveland Browns placed a tender on restricted free-agent wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.