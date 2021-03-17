2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Las Vegas Raiders added more speed to their wide receiver corps.
The Raiders and veteran receiver John Brown agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $3.7 million with incentives that could push the deal to $5.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the pact.
Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio first reported the deal.
Brown spent the last two seasons in Buffalo before being released last week. In nine games in 2020, the speedster generated 458 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions. Brown enjoyed the best season of his career in 2019 as the Bills' top target, compiling 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six TDs.
We know the Raiders have always loved speed at receiver, dating back to the days of legendary owner Al Davis. Brown brings that in spades.
The man known affectionately as "Smoke" will help replace Nelson Agholor, who excelled last season in Vegas as a field-stretching option for Derek Carr. Agholor agreed to a deal in New England.
Turning 31 years old next month, Brown hasn't lost a step when healthy. The veteran should carve out a stellar role alongside Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards in 2021.
The Raiders are also re-signing linebacker Nicholas Morrow to a one-year, $5 million deal that fully guarantees $4.5 million, per Rapoport.
Elsewhere in the NFL on Wednesday:
- Alex Mack may be returning home for the final stretch of his NFL career. The veteran free-agent center is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells Rapoport. This move came minutes after San Francisco agreed to terms with left tackle Trent Williams on an historic six-year, $138.06 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The top free agent in this year's class received $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus.
- The Washington Football Team is signing running back Lamar Miller to a one-year deal, Rapoport reported. Miller spent the 2020 season with the Patriots, Bears and Football Team.
- The Houston Texans re-signed tight end Pharaoh Brown to a one-year $2.2 million deal, per Rapoport.
- The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million with former Lions cornerback Justin Coleman, Pelissero reported.