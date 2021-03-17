Around the NFL

2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday roundup of latest news, buzz

Published: Mar 17, 2021 at 10:05 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Las Vegas Raiders added more speed to their wide receiver corps.

The Raiders and veteran receiver John Brown agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $3.7 million with incentives that could push the deal to $5.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the pact.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio first reported the deal.

Brown spent the last two seasons in Buffalo before being released last week. In nine games in 2020, the speedster generated 458 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions. Brown enjoyed the best season of his career in 2019 as the Bills' top target, compiling 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six TDs.

We know the Raiders have always loved speed at receiver, dating back to the days of legendary owner Al Davis. Brown brings that in spades.

The man known affectionately as "Smoke" will help replace ﻿Nelson Agholor﻿, who excelled last season in Vegas as a field-stretching option for ﻿Derek Carr﻿. Agholor agreed to a deal in New England.

Turning 31 years old next month, Brown hasn't lost a step when healthy. The veteran should carve out a stellar role alongside ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿, ﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿ and ﻿Bryan Edwards﻿ in 2021.

The Raiders are also re-signing linebacker ﻿Nicholas Morrow﻿ to a one-year, $5 million deal that fully guarantees $4.5 million, per Rapoport.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Wednesday:

  • Alex Mack may be returning home for the final stretch of his NFL career. The veteran free-agent center is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells Rapoport. This move came minutes after San Francisco agreed to terms with left tackle Trent Williams on an historic six-year, $138.06 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The top free agent in this year's class received $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus.
  • The Washington Football Team is signing running back Lamar Miller to a one-year deal, Rapoport reported. Miller spent the 2020 season with the Patriots, Bears and Football Team.
  • The Houston Texans re-signed tight end Pharaoh Brown to a one-year $2.2 million deal, per Rapoport.
  • The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million with former Lions cornerback Justin Coleman﻿, Pelissero reported.

news

Doug Pederson opens up on Carson Wentz relationship: We were not 'on such bad terms'

Doug Pederson disagrees with the belief that his relationship with ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ disintegrated to an irreconcilable level last season, prompting both exits from Philadelphia. 
news

Bears GM offered trades for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson before signing Andy Dalton

Bears GM Ryan Pace had discussions with Seahawks GM John Schneider about a potential trade for QB Russell Wilson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Free-agent center Alex Mack expected to sign with 49ers

Free-agent center Alex Mack is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Trent Williams re-signs with 49ers on historic six-year, $138.06 million deal

Trent Williams has agreed to a six-year, $138.06 million deal to stay with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Rams finalizing trade to send DL Michael Brockers to Lions

Having previously agreed to swap quarterbacks in a deal that is set to become official at the start of the new league year, the Rams are finalizing a deal to send veteran defensive lineman ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ to the Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams signing with Lions

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Former Bengals CB William Jackson signing with Washington

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback ﻿William Jackson﻿ is signing with the Washington Football Team on a three-year, $40.5 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. 
news

Bills, WR Emmanuel Sanders agree to terms on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 2: Boston TE Party, Bears and Texans New QBs

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news from the second day of Free Agency Week. 
news

Eagles give TE Zach Ertz permission to seek trade

The Eagles have given tight end Zach Ertz's representation permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dolphins agree to terms on one-year deal with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Patriots and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.
