2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Las Vegas Raiders added more speed to their wide receiver corps.

The Raiders and veteran receiver John Brown agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $3.7 million with incentives that could push the deal to $5.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the pact.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio first reported the deal.

Brown spent the last two seasons in Buffalo before being released last week. In nine games in 2020, the speedster generated 458 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions. Brown enjoyed the best season of his career in 2019 as the Bills' top target, compiling 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six TDs.

We know the Raiders have always loved speed at receiver, dating back to the days of legendary owner Al Davis. Brown brings that in spades.

The man known affectionately as "Smoke" will help replace ﻿Nelson Agholor﻿, who excelled last season in Vegas as a field-stretching option for ﻿Derek Carr﻿. Agholor agreed to a deal in New England.

Turning 31 years old next month, Brown hasn't lost a step when healthy. The veteran should carve out a stellar role alongside ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿, ﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿ and ﻿Bryan Edwards﻿ in 2021.