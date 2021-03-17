Around the NFL

Giants expected to bring in FA WR Kenny Golladay for visit 

Published: Mar 17, 2021
﻿Kenny Golladay﻿'s market hasn't been as quick to pursue him as anticipated, but it appears he's at least inching toward finding a new home.

The Giants have been in talks with Golladay and expect to bring him in for a visit prior to signing him to a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Golladay departed Detroit after the Lions declined to use the franchise tag to retain him, leaving the Motor City as the Lions' top receiver with a market that was expected to be strong. As has been the case with other notable receivers, teams haven't quite driven the Brinks truck to Golladay's doorstep, though, leading to slower progress on identifying a new destination for the former third-round pick.

Golladay would provide a needed boost to New York's receiving corps, which is headlined by ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ and includes recent signing ﻿John Ross﻿, but could use an additional playmaker. Golladay fills that need, bringing with him over 3,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in just 47 games played. His last full season (2019) saw him post his second straight 1,000-yard campaign and his best career year, scoring 11 times and doing so while only having ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ around for half of a season.

Should he sign with the Giants, he'll have a new, younger quarterback to get to know in ﻿Daniel Jones﻿. It's likely Jones will be happy about Golladay's visit, and even more pleased if Golladay doesn't leave without signing on the dotted line.

