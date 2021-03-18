LB Kyle Van Noy heading back to Patriots

After spending parts of four seasons with the Patriots and winning a pair of Super Bowls, Van Noy headed south to Miami on a four-year, $51 million deal to play under head coach Brian Flores, a former Pats assistant.

Van Noy, who had 69 tackles and six sacks in 14 games last season, made it through just one campaign before he and his cost were cut by the Fins.

As the Patriots have made news early on in free agency by bringing in the likes of tight ends ﻿Hunter Henry﻿ and ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ along with defenders ﻿Matt Judon﻿ and ﻿Jalen Mills﻿, among many others, now they're bringing back a familiar face who bodes well for getting all the newbies acclimated to New England.