LB Kyle Van Noy heading back to Patriots

The New England Patriots aren't done making big moves and linebacker Kyle Van Noy isn't done playing for them.
After one season with the Miami Dolphins and his subsequent release, Van Noy is returning to the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Van Noy's getting a two-year deal worth up to $13.2 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Van Noy confirmed the move himself via social media.
After spending parts of four seasons with the Patriots and winning a pair of Super Bowls, Van Noy headed south to Miami on a four-year, $51 million deal to play under head coach Brian Flores, a former Pats assistant.
Van Noy, who had 69 tackles and six sacks in 14 games last season, made it through just one campaign before he and his cost were cut by the Fins.
As the Patriots have made news early on in free agency by bringing in the likes of tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith along with defenders Matt Judon and Jalen Mills, among many others, now they're bringing back a familiar face who bodes well for getting all the newbies acclimated to New England.
Van Noy, No. 64 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021, is shipping back to Boston.