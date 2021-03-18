Around the NFL

LB Kyle Van Noy heading back to Patriots

Published: Mar 17, 2021 at 09:25 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The New England Patriots aren't done making big moves and linebacker Kyle Van Noy isn't done playing for them.

After one season with the Miami Dolphins and his subsequent release, Van Noy is returning to the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Van Noy's getting a two-year deal worth up to $13.2 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Van Noy confirmed the move himself via social media.

After spending parts of four seasons with the Patriots and winning a pair of Super Bowls, Van Noy headed south to Miami on a four-year, $51 million deal to play under head coach Brian Flores, a former Pats assistant.

Van Noy, who had 69 tackles and six sacks in 14 games last season, made it through just one campaign before he and his cost were cut by the Fins.

As the Patriots have made news early on in free agency by bringing in the likes of tight ends ﻿Hunter Henry﻿ and ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ along with defenders ﻿Matt Judon﻿ and ﻿Jalen Mills﻿, among many others, now they're bringing back a familiar face who bodes well for getting all the newbies acclimated to New England.

Van Noy, No. 64 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021, is shipping back to Boston.

Related Content

news

CB Patrick Peterson moving on from Cardinals to Vikings on one-year, $10M deal

The 10-year pro and eight-time Pro Bowler is leaving the Arizona Cardinals and signing with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal worth $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Washington expected to sign WR Curtis Samuel to three-year, $34.5M deal 

The Washington Football Team is expected to sign free-agent receiver ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿ to a three-year deal worth $34.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers bringing back K Ryan Succop on three-year, $12 million deal

Tampa Bay is re-signing kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ to a three-year deal worth $12 million with $6.25 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Succop will garner $8.25 million over the first two years. 
news

OL Kyle Long ending retirement, signing with Chiefs

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long is coming out of retirement and heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he's agreed to a deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. 
news

Former Cardinals first-rounder Haason Reddick signing with Panthers for one year, up to $8 million

Pass rusher Haason Reddick is leaving Arizona for Carolina, where he'll reunite with his former college coach Matt Rhule on a deal worth up to $8 million.
news

Giants expected to bring in FA WR Kenny Golladay for visit 

The Giants have been in talks with wide receiver Kenny Golladay and expect to bring him in for a visit prior to signing him to a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

QB Carson Wentz to wear No. 2 with Colts

It appears ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ will be wearing No. 2 in Indianapolis. In announcing the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for the starting QB, the Colts published a video that depicts Wentz in a No. 2 Indy jersey. Wentz previously wore No. 11 in Philadelphia.
news

Colts to re-sign RB Marlon Mack on 1-year, $2M deal

Underrated running back ﻿Marlon Mack﻿ will return to Indy for another season. Tom Pelissero reports that the running back is re-signing with the Colts on a one-year contract worth $2 million.
news

Raiders trade Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson to Cardinals

Raiders three-time Pro Bowl center ﻿Rodney Hudson is on the move. Hudson is off to the Cardinals along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a third-round draft choice.
news

Texans' Deshaun Watson accused of indecent conduct in two civil lawsuits

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of indecent conduct stemming from encounters with two different masseuses in Houston last year, according to two separate civil complaints filed this week in Harris County, Texas.
news

Cardinals, former Bengals WR A.J. Green agree to terms on one-year, $8M deal

For the first time in his NFL career, A.J. Green will represent a team outside of Cincinnati. The former Bengals WR signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW