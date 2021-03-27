2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

The San Francisco 49ers are adding a familiar face to their receiving corps.

Veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu will return to the club for a second stint after agreeing to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per Sanu's agent Mike McCartney.

After a disappointing 2019 campaign, Sanu signed with the 49ers in September. The 31-year-old appeared in three games for the club in 2020, securing his only target for nine yards. He was released in early October.

Sanu joined the Lions' practice squad in November and eventually found his was on the active roster by the end of the month. Sanu pieced together a decent seven-game stint as a member of Detroit's ailing offense, hauling in 16 receptions (23 targets) for 178 yards and a touchdown.

A 2012 third-round draft pick out of Rutgers, Sanu has experienced his share of highs and lows during his NFL career. Perhaps a second go-around with the 49ers, who could use some additional help in the slot, will see him get back on track.

