Around the NFL

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

Published: Mar 27, 2021 at 12:49 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The San Francisco 49ers are adding a familiar face to their receiving corps.

Veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu will return to the club for a second stint after agreeing to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per Sanu's agent Mike McCartney.

After a disappointing 2019 campaign, Sanu signed with the 49ers in September. The 31-year-old appeared in three games for the club in 2020, securing his only target for nine yards. He was released in early October.

Sanu joined the Lions' practice squad in November and eventually found his was on the active roster by the end of the month. Sanu pieced together a decent seven-game stint as a member of Detroit's ailing offense, hauling in 16 receptions (23 targets) for 178 yards and a touchdown.

A 2012 third-round draft pick out of Rutgers, Sanu has experienced his share of highs and lows during his NFL career. Perhaps a second go-around with the 49ers, who could use some additional help in the slot, will see him get back on track.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Saturday:

  • The Minnesota Vikings are signing former Cowboys safety Xavier Woods to a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million, Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • The Seattle Seahawks announced the re-signing of running back ﻿Chris Carson﻿. It was reported on March 19 that Carson agreed to a two-year, $14.6 million deal to remain in Seattle.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers signing quarterback Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing quarterback Chase Daniel as their backup, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing WR Sammy Watkins to one-year, $6 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Aaron Jones happy to re-sign with Green Bay, believes Packers have 'unfinished business'

After the threat of free agency made things unclear in Green Bay's backfield, running back Aaron Jones made it clear he wanted to remain a Packer after signing a four-year deal.  
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, charged with fourth-degree felony of receiving stolen firearm

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW