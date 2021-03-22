Around the NFL

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

Published: Mar 22, 2021 at 09:05 AM
With just one quarterback currently on the roster, the Philadelphia Eagles are in the market for additions.

The Eagles are meeting one veteran backup option.

Joe Flacco is visiting Philadelphia, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Pro Football Talk first reported the visit.

Jalen Hurts is in line for Philadelphia's starting gig after the trade of Carson Wentz to Indianapolis. Fellow 2020 backup Nate Sudfeld remains a free agent. The Eagles need a veteran presence regardless of whether they add another young QB in the draft.

It's the second known visit for Flacco, who was in San Francisco last week meeting with 49ers.

Flacco spent 2020 with the New York Jets, appearing in five games, including four starts. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 864 yards, threw six TDs and three INTs.

Adding a veteran with experience like Flacco makes sense for the Eagles, providing Hurts with a valuable mentor in the QB room. The 36-year-old Flacco played a similar role in New York for Sam Darnold last season.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Sunday:

  • The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Josh Reynolds﻿, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. He set career highs of 52 catches and 618 yards last year with the Rams. Tennessee also signed offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo﻿, former Steelers linebacker/special teams ace Ola Adeniyi and veteran defensive back Kevin Johnson. Johnson recorded 34 tackles with three passes defensed in 13 games with the Browns last year.
  • The Baltimore Ravens are bringing in receiver Sammy Watkins﻿, one of the top remaining free agent pass-catchers, for a visit this week, Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • The Dallas Cowboys are set to host a pair of safeties over the next few days -- Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee﻿, per Rapoport. Dallas, of course, recently signed Keanu Neal﻿, who played safety for the Falcons the past five years. But Neal is switching to weakside linebacker, Rapoport added.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders have their center of the future. Las Vegas signed offensive lineman Andre James to a three-year, $12.5 million extension with around $6 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. James, who's played 28 games over the last two seasons with the Raiders, is under contract through 2023. The Raiders are expected to also sign former Titans defensive lineman Matt Dickerson to a one-year, $1.25 million contract, per Rapoport.
  • The Miami Dolphins signed linebackers Brennan Scarlett and Duke Riley﻿.
  • The San Francisco 49ers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with defensive back Tavon Wilson﻿, per Rapoport.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive lineman Chris Wormley to a two-year deal and wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract.
  • The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive linemen Max Garcia and Brian Winters to one-year deals. Arizona also announced the re-signing of veteran punter Andy Lee, who's spent the past four seasons with the team.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the re-signing of tight end Rob Gronkowski official.
  • The Seattle Seahawks officially re-signed versatile offensive lineman Ethan Pocic. Rapoport reported March 18 that Pocic's deal is expected to be for one-year, $3 million.
  • The L.A. Chargers announced that the club has re-signed tight end Stephen Anderson﻿.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed punter ﻿Kevin Huber﻿ to a one-year deal.
  • The Indianapolis Colts have signed defensive end ﻿Isaac Rochell﻿.

