2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

With just one quarterback currently on the roster, the Philadelphia Eagles are in the market for additions.

The Eagles are meeting one veteran backup option.

Joe Flacco is visiting Philadelphia, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Pro Football Talk first reported the visit.

Jalen Hurts is in line for Philadelphia's starting gig after the trade of Carson Wentz to Indianapolis. Fellow 2020 backup Nate Sudfeld remains a free agent. The Eagles need a veteran presence regardless of whether they add another young QB in the draft.

It's the second known visit for Flacco, who was in San Francisco last week meeting with 49ers.

Flacco spent 2020 with the New York Jets, appearing in five games, including four starts. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 864 yards, threw six TDs and three INTs.

Adding a veteran with experience like Flacco makes sense for the Eagles, providing Hurts with a valuable mentor in the QB room. The 36-year-old Flacco played a similar role in New York for Sam Darnold last season.