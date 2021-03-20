Jets safety Marcus Maye accepts franchise tag for 2021 season

Marcus Maye will be wearing Gotham Green in 2021. The next step for the Jets will be signing the fourth-year safety to a long-term deal.

Maye has accepted his franchise tag tender from the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per agent Erik Burkhardt.

Maye is set to make $10.612 million in 2021 under the franchise tag. The Jets have until July 15's deadline to sign Maye to a long-term deal.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has maintained the team's desire to keep Maye beyond 2021. Maye was the lone bright spot in New York's leaky secondary last year, producing his best statistical season with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 11 passes defensed and 88 total tackles in 2020.

Maye, who just turned 28 years old, is an essential piece to a Jets defense that should improve in 2021 under first-year head coach Robert Saleh. New York's offseason was highlighted by the signing of defensive end Carl Lawson and more changes could be in the works with linebacker C.J. Mosley being the subject of trade speculation.