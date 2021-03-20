Around the NFL

Jets safety Marcus Maye accepts franchise tag for 2021 season

Published: Mar 20, 2021 at 12:56 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Marcus Maye will be wearing Gotham Green in 2021. The next step for the Jets will be signing the fourth-year safety to a long-term deal.

Maye has accepted his franchise tag tender from the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per agent Erik Burkhardt.

Maye is set to make $10.612 million in 2021 under the franchise tag. The Jets have until July 15's deadline to sign Maye to a long-term deal.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has maintained the team's desire to keep Maye beyond 2021. Maye was the lone bright spot in New York's leaky secondary last year, producing his best statistical season with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 11 passes defensed and 88 total tackles in 2020.

Maye, who just turned 28 years old, is an essential piece to a Jets defense that should improve in 2021 under first-year head coach Robert Saleh. New York's offseason was highlighted by the signing of defensive end Carl Lawson and more changes could be in the works with linebacker C.J. Mosley being the subject of trade speculation.

Along with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams up front, Maye is a key piece for the future of Saleh's defense going forward. Him accepting the franchise tag tender for 2021 could be seen as an inclination to Maye's desire to remain in New York for years to come.

Related Content

news

Giants signing Kenny Golladay to four-year, $72 million deal

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ to a four-year, $72 million deal, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Keanu Neal, Cowboys agree to terms on one-year, $5 million deal

Free-agent safety Keanu Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Saints safety Marcus Williams accepts franchise tag for 2021 season

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams has accepted his franchise tag tender for the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram for a visit this upcoming week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders fined $800K for COVID violations during '20 season, keep sixth-round pick upon appeal

The Las Vegas Raiders were fined $800,000 for COVID violations by the league, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The Raiders' sixth-round pick -- initially taken away during the season -- has been reinstated upon appeal.
news

Saints to forfeit 2022 sixth-round pick, pay $700K fine for violations of league COVID protocols

The New Orleans Saints will forfeit a 2022 sixth-round pick and pay a $700K fine for violations of league COVID protocols, the NFL announced Saturday.
news

Bears sign CB Desmond Trufant to one-year deal

Chicago is signing veteran corner ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Miami Dolphins release former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson 

The Miami Dolphins are releasing Isaiah Wilson just three days after officially acquiring the second-year tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Texans signing former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay to 1-year, $3.25M deal

Colorado is no longer Phillip Lindsay's football home. The former Pro Bowl RB is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2021 draft on Friday. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Seahawks re-signing RB Chris Carson to two-year, $14.6M deal

Chris Carson's time as a free agent is over. His tenure with the Seahawks is not. The standout RB is signing a two-year deal worth up to $14.625 million to remain in Seattle, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW