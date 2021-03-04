Around the NFL

Jets GM Joe Douglas: We want safety Marcus Maye 'here long term' 

Published: Mar 04, 2021 at 08:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Marcus Maye﻿ was the New York Jets' best player in 2020, elevating his game following the ﻿Jamal Adams﻿ trade. The pending free agent should be a priority for a club with a lot of cap space and a talent deficit.

Following a scathing social media remark by Maye's agent, Eric Burkhardt, regarding the Jets' lack of a long-term offer, general manager Joe Douglas said Wednesday the team wants to keep the safety in N.Y. for the long haul. 

"We have had productive conversations with his representatives," he said, via the team's official website. "Our stance on Marcus hasn't changed as well. Marcus is a valuable member of this organization. Someone that started his career here, someone that's been a pro's pro. He's smart, reliable and has provided outstanding leadership. Our plan hasn't changed. We're in the process of working to have Marcus be here long term."

Questions about Maye's future in New York swirled after Burkhardt responded to a tweet about the Jets' cap space: "...Yet refuse to take care of their best player, Captain, & team-voted MVP in his prime who had several All-Pro votes ... and who played out his entire rookie deal and even changed positions on his contract year (after they got rid of last year's All-Pro safety). (peace sign emoji)"

"I think [Burkhardt] is a great person, I've had a lot of great conversations with him," Douglas said. "You guys know how I feel about Marcus. This is part of the business. This is part of negotiating. I don't see this affecting our ability to get something done with Marcus that's beneficial for both him and the team."

Maye set career-highs with 88 tackles, four for loss, two sacks, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His two INTs tied a career-high.

This situation feels like a classic franchise tag situation. The Jets have until March 9 to use the tag if they cannot work out a long-term deal. The tag could keep Maye off the market and give sides until the middle of July to come to a long-term deal.

It's possible both sides are jockeying for position while waiting to see what happens with safety ﻿Justin Simmons﻿, who recently said he expects to return to Denver. Simmons getting a deal done before the franchise-tag window ends could change the parameters for Maye's deal.

Related Content

news

Vikings GM Rick Spielman anticipates 'tough' decisions to get under salary cap

The Minnesota Vikings already made one tough move, cutting long-time tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿. More tough decisions are on the way, according to general manager Rick Spielman.
news

Browns GM doesn't view Wentz deal as cautionary tale for QB Baker Mayfield

Browns GM Andrew Berry expressed his belief that ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has proven he can take his game to the next level as the QB nears closer toward his second contract. 
news

Broncos' Justin Simmons expects to return: 'It seems like Denver wants me back and I want to be there'

Safety Justin Simmons doesn't know if the next contract he signs will span one season or several. He just believes it will be with the Broncos.
news

Former All-Pro LB Thomas Davis announces he'll sign one-day deal with Panthers before retiring

Thomas Davis is officially calling it a career. The former All-Pro linebacker announced on Instagram he is following through with his plans to retire after 16 seasons. But first, he will spend another day with the Panthers.
news

Giants release WR Golden Tate, LB David Mayo

The Giants are parting ways with a pair of former starters. New York informed wide receiver Golden Tate and linebacker David Mayo of their releases, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Saints terminate contracts of TEs Jared Cook, Josh Hill

New Orleans announced Wednesday that the team has terminated the contracts of two-time Pro Bowler Jared Cook and Josh Hill.
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock would 'pound the table' for Derek Carr: 'We couldn't be happier with him'

If Raiders general manager Mike Mayock's comments to media members on Wednesday are any indication, Las Vegas doesn't intend to send starting QB Derek Carr packing via trade, not after a career-best campaign.
news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: No looming deadline for Larry Fitzgerald to make decision on his future

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the start of the league year is not a deadline for Larry Fitzgerald to decide on whether he'll return, adding the venerated pass-catcher deserves to make the call on his own time, Omar Ruiz reports.
news

Lions signing former Raiders WR Tyrell Williams to one-year deal

The Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Chargers and Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Williams was released by Las Vegas on Feb. 24.
news

NFL owners to consider rule that makes roughing the passer penalties reviewable

There are a few notable rule proposals that will be up for debate when NFL owners convene for the Annual League Meeting later this month. NFL Network's Judy Battista reports owners are expected to consider making roughing the passer reviewable and potentially having overtime revert back to sudden death.
news

Las Vegas Raiders discussing potential Trent Brown trade

The Raiders have had talks about potentially dealing big-money offensive tackle Trent Brown this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW