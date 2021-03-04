Around the NFL

Broncos' Justin Simmons expects to return: 'It seems like Denver wants me back and I want to be there'

Published: Mar 03, 2021 at 11:29 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Justin Simmons doesn't know if the next contract he signs will span one season or several. He just believes it will be with the Broncos.

Denver still has six days to franchise tag the impending free-agent safety. That might be a formality given that Simmons said he hasn't had any recent discussion with new Broncos general manager George Paton.

The lack of contact isn't an indication that the two sides are preparing to part ways, however. Simmons noted that Paton touched base with him upon being hired in January to introduce himself and communicate the culture he wants to instill.

All signs since then have pointed toward the Pro Bowler being a part of it.

"From everything that I heard and I've been a part of for the past, it will be five years now, it seems like Denver wants me back and I want to be there," Simmons said Wednesday on Sirius XM NFL Radio. "I know everyone knows that at the end of the day it is a business, it's just a matter of it working out on both sides and that's just the business aspect of the game."

Simmons has already taken care of the production aspect.

The fifth-year defensive back has blossomed into a star under coach Vic Fangio, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2019 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2020. That sets him up for an interesting negotiation with the cap-flush Broncos, assuming they don't let him walk. Simmons reiterated his desire to remain in Denver, although he's not sure of the likelihood of his three potential outcomes.

"I wish I could give a percentage but it's tough because there's new management," he said. "All I know is, like I said at the beginning, I've wanted to be there, I've expressed that the last year when I got tagged. I've expressed that this offseason. Just from everywhere else and hearing they obviously would want me back as well, that's pretty much all I know at that point."

If the Broncos opt to keep him on the tag again, the 27-year-old Simmons will net 120 percent of his 2020 salary. Such a course could also signal a near end to his time in Denver. No player over the last decade has played consecutive years under the tag and then remained with the same team.

Simmons said he wasn't worried about playing out another contract year, something that could work to his benefit in 2022 given that new TV deals loom and the cap is expected to rise.

"That's definitely something you think about, we've talked about with my agent," he said. "It's not anything that I would say I'm overly stressed about. … These things will take of itself if we just do what we need to do on our end."

Related Content

news

Former All-Pro LB Thomas Davis announces he'll sign one-day deal with Panthers before retiring

Thomas Davis is officially calling it a career. The former All-Pro linebacker announced on Instagram he is following through with his plans to retire after 16 seasons. But first, he will spend another day with the Panthers.
news

Giants release WR Golden Tate, LB David Mayo

The Giants are parting ways with a pair of former starters. New York informed wide receiver Golden Tate and linebacker David Mayo of their releases, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Saints terminate contracts of TEs Jared Cook, Josh Hill

New Orleans announced Wednesday that the team has terminated the contracts of two-time Pro Bowler Jared Cook and Josh Hill.
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock would 'pound the table' for Derek Carr: 'We couldn't be happier with him'

If Raiders general manager Mike Mayock's comments to media members on Wednesday are any indication, Las Vegas doesn't intend to send starting QB Derek Carr packing via trade, not after a career-best campaign.
news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: No looming deadline for Larry Fitzgerald to make decision on his future

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the start of the league year is not a deadline for Larry Fitzgerald to decide on whether he'll return, adding the venerated pass-catcher deserves to make the call on his own time, Omar Ruiz reports.
news

Lions signing former Raiders WR Tyrell Williams to one-year deal

The Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Chargers and Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Williams was released by Las Vegas on Feb. 24.
news

NFL owners to consider rule that makes roughing the passer penalties reviewable

There are a few notable rule proposals that will be up for debate when NFL owners convene for the Annual League Meeting later this month. NFL Network's Judy Battista reports owners are expected to consider making roughing the passer reviewable and potentially having overtime revert back to sudden death.
news

Las Vegas Raiders discussing potential Trent Brown trade

The Raiders have had talks about potentially dealing big-money offensive tackle Trent Brown this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas 'will answer' if teams call about trading for Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold remains one of the Jets' biggest questions as the offseason begins to fully commence. General manager Joe Douglas said on Wednesday that the team would listen to calls pertaining to its heavily scrutinized QB.
news

Darren Waller: 'No more excuses' for Raiders, who 'have to make the playoffs' in 2021

The Raiders can officially feel things heating up around them after missing the playoffs again. Star tight end ﻿Darren Waller﻿ is well aware of this and isn't shying from the reasonable expectation of his team.
news

Roundup: Saints extend safety J.T. Gray, restructure DT David Onyemata's contract

The Saints are getting necessarily busy on the financial front as they try to work their way toward the salary cap and attempt to get under it. Plus, other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW