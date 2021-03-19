2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

Around the NFL

Houston continues to add to its quarterback room.

Days after signing journeyman signal-caller ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ to a one-year deal, the Texans swung a trade Friday for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿Ryan Finley﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The trade is a late-round pick swap, Rapoport reported, executed so the Bengals move up around 30 spots in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Finley, 26, was slated to be released, and Rapoport reported earlier Friday the QB was already heading out the door. But before the move was made official, Houston swooped in and acquired the third-year QB.

In his two seasons in Cincinnati, Finley, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of N.C. State, started four and played in eight, filling in injured starters ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ and ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. Finley has completed 58 of 119 passes (48.7 comp. pct.) for 630 yards, three TDs and four picks in those games.

Finley will join the newly acquired Taylor and ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ (for now) in Houston's QB corps.

Also in Houston, the Texans agreed to terms with veteran punter Cameron Johnston to a three-year, $8 million deal﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Johnston will replace Bryan Anger﻿, who was released Thursday. Johnston, 29, spent the last three seasons in Philadelphia.

In other Bengals news, Cincinnati agreed to terms with offensive tackle Riley Reiff and released offensive tackle Bobby Hart﻿, Rapoport reported

Elsewhere in the NFL on Friday:

  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was due a $10 million roster bonus Friday, but the Colts have broken that up, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Of the $10 million bonus, $5 million will be payable in July and the other half will be payable early next year. The move is an example of Wentz helping his new team with cash flow, Garafolo added.
  • Cody Parkey is returning to Cleveland. The kicker is re-signing with the Browns on a one-year deal, Pelissero reported Friday. Parkey made 19 of 22 field-goal attempts and 43 of 47 extra-point tries with the Browns in 2020. Cleveland also agreed to terms with receiver ﻿JoJo Natson﻿, linebacker ﻿Elijah Lee﻿ and tackle ﻿Greg Senat﻿.
  • The Detroit Lions re-signed veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach﻿. Muhlbach, 39, has been with the organization since 2004.
  • The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with linebacker Brandon Copeland on a one-year deal, per his agent.
  • The New England Patriots agreed to terms with linebacker Raekwon McMillan on a one-year deal, per Pelissero.
  • ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, Rapoport and NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported.

