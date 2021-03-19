2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

Houston continues to add to its quarterback room.

Days after signing journeyman signal-caller ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ to a one-year deal, the Texans swung a trade Friday for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿Ryan Finley﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The trade is a late-round pick swap, Rapoport reported, executed so the Bengals move up around 30 spots in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Finley, 26, was slated to be released, and Rapoport reported earlier Friday the QB was already heading out the door. But before the move was made official, Houston swooped in and acquired the third-year QB.

In his two seasons in Cincinnati, Finley, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of N.C. State, started four and played in eight, filling in injured starters ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ and ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. Finley has completed 58 of 119 passes (48.7 comp. pct.) for 630 yards, three TDs and four picks in those games.

Finley will join the newly acquired Taylor and ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ (for now) in Houston's QB corps.

Also in Houston, the Texans agreed to terms with veteran punter Cameron Johnston to a three-year, $8 million deal﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Johnston will replace Bryan Anger﻿, who was released Thursday. Johnston, 29, spent the last three seasons in Philadelphia.