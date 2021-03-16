Texans, QB Tyrod Taylor agree to terms on one-year deal

The Houston Texans have made an eye-opening addition to their QB room.

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with veteran ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.

Pelissero added that the deal is similar to what ﻿Cam Newton﻿ and ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ agreed to recently. It can be worth up to $12.5 million, but the base value is less than half that, he noted.

Taylor, 31, saw limited action with the Chargers in 2020 due to injury. Depending on what happens with ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, Taylor could see a drastic uptick in playing time with the Texans.