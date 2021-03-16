Texans, QB Tyrod Taylor agree to terms on one-year deal

The Houston Texans have made an eye-opening addition to their QB room.
The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with veteran Tyrod Taylor, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.
Pelissero added that the deal is similar to what Cam Newton and Jameis Winston agreed to recently. It can be worth up to $12.5 million, but the base value is less than half that, he noted.
Taylor, 31, saw limited action with the Chargers in 2020 due to injury. Depending on what happens with Deshaun Watson, Taylor could see a drastic uptick in playing time with the Texans.
Around The NFL will have more on this shortly.