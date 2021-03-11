Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson 'is our starting quarterback as of right now'

Cully told Wyche that he's not privy to the issues that led to the quarterback's desire to leave.

"This is how I answer that: Is that basically with us, everything that's concerned with us inside this building with the way we are going about our business right now is, is that it is positive," he said. "I am excited to be here. One of the reasons I'm excited to be here is because of ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. And regardless of what's happening outside of this building, which quite frankly, I don't hear or read or listen to what happens outside of this building. I don't. I have people come up to me all the time and ask me about this situation. But the point is, inside this building, inside this organization, we feel positive about moving forward with this football with ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿."

The Texans have gone through massive changes in the past year, from firing Bill O'Brien to changes throughout the front office to the recent release of star J.J. Watt﻿.

Despite the outward perception of fractured relationships, Culley is confident those connections can be reconciled.

"Remember this now: We're moving forward, you know, we're moving forward," Culley told Trotter and Wyche. "All our conversations have been with all of our players here is that we are moving forward. We're going to go forward, and we're going to go forward with everybody that is all in with us that wants to go. I'd like to think and I feel like that as we move forward, we're going to move forward all in with everybody that's all in with us. I feel like that everybody's going to be all in, including (Watson), including everybody else that's been here that we're moving forward and we're going with it and we're gonna go with that way."

The question then is what if Watson remains not all in? Will Culley and the Texans eventually move on without the 25-year-old star?

Asked during his media availability if Watson was committed to the Texas, Culley responded:

"Yes, he is."

The coach was then asked, how do you know that?

"Well, he's a Houston Texan," Culley replied.