NFLPA investigating Tyrod Taylor pregame injection; Justin Herbert to start Sunday

The NFL Players Association has initiated an investigation into Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor's complications stemming from a pregame pain-killing injection, according to George Atallah, the NFLPA's assistant executive director of external affairs.

Atallah tweeted Wednesday the NFLPA's medical and legal team have been in touch with Taylor and his agent since Sunday collecting facts related to the pregame injection, which was administered to address a rib injury but ended up sending Taylor to a local hospital.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL Now that Taylor specifically experienced a punctured lung after the Chargers doctor attempted to administer a shot to Taylor's ribs.

NFL Media reached out to the Chargers for comment on the complications from Taylor's injection.

Taylor was discharged Sunday, hours after he'd intended to play against the Chiefs while wearing a flak jacket but could not participate due to the injection, which caused chest pain and difficulty breathing that required the trip to the hospital.

Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday the complications from the pregame injection administered to Taylor.

Rookie Justin Herbert started in place of Taylor in what was a last-minute change, and is expected to start for the Chargers on Sunday against Carolina, Rapoport reported.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Monday that "if Tyrod Taylor is 100 percent, he's our quarterback."