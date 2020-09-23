NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

NFLPA investigating Tyrod Taylor pregame injection; Justin Herbert to start Sunday

Published: Sep 23, 2020 at 01:59 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The NFL Players Association has initiated an investigation into Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor's complications stemming from a pregame pain-killing injection, according to George Atallah, the NFLPA's assistant executive director of external affairs.

Atallah tweeted Wednesday the NFLPA's medical and legal team have been in touch with Taylor and his agent since Sunday collecting facts related to the pregame injection, which was administered to address a rib injury but ended up sending Taylor to a local hospital.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL Now that Taylor specifically experienced a punctured lung after the Chargers doctor attempted to administer a shot to Taylor's ribs.

NFL Media reached out to the Chargers for comment on the complications from Taylor's injection.

Taylor was discharged Sunday, hours after he'd intended to play against the Chiefs while wearing a flak jacket but could not participate due to the injection, which caused chest pain and difficulty breathing that required the trip to the hospital.

Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday the complications from the pregame injection administered to Taylor.

Rookie Justin Herbert started in place of Taylor in what was a last-minute change, and is expected to start for the Chargers on Sunday against Carolina, Rapoport reported.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Monday that "if Tyrod Taylor is 100 percent, he's our quarterback."

Herbert completed 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his impressive debut, nearly leading the Chargers to an upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Related Content

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Reagor is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
news

Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor suffers UCL tear in thumb

Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor suffered an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his thumb and is expected to miss a few weeks.
Tevin Coleman (knee) expected to miss about 4 weeks; Kittle back at practice
news

Tevin Coleman (knee) expected to miss about 4 weeks; Kittle back at practice

Niners running back Tevin Coleman's knee injury is expected to have him sidelined for about four weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan said. Tight end George Kittle returned to practice.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones further strained hamstring in Week 2 loss

Julio Jones played through a hamstring issue and wasn't much of a factor for Atlanta in Week 2. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Jones further strained his hamstring during the loss to Dallas, and the team will take his injury "through the week."
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during an NFL regular season football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss at least 3 games after being placed on injured reserve

Christian McCaffrey won't be coming back early from a high-ankle sprain. The Panthers placed the running back on injured reserve on Wednesday. The move sidelines McCaffrey for at least three weeks.  
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up prior to the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
news

Tyrod Taylor unlikely to be 100 percent by Sunday

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor is unlikely to be ready to play this week against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport reported. 
John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs
news

John Harbaugh's Ravens embracing hype surrounding 'MNF' vs. Chiefs

Just like you, dear NFL fan, the Baltimore Ravens are giddy about Monday night's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Week

Big numbers and dramatic wins were had by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Buffalo QB Josh Allen. Both brought home Player of the Week accolades. 
Bears RB Cohen: New deal 'left some money on the plate' for Allen Robinson's extension
news

Bears RB Cohen: New deal 'left some money on the plate' for Allen Robinson's extension

Tarik Cohen signed a three-year contract extension over the weekend to remain in Chicago, and the Bears RB expressed his desire for the team to do the same with WR Allen Robinson.
Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (turf toe) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three weeks.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup doesn't merely pit the Jaguars against the Dolphins. It's ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ versus ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Minshew Mania versus Fitzmagic. The mustache versus the beard. The epic showdown of facial hair isn't lost on the opposing QBs either. 
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020 in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Cam Newton on final down in Seattle: I'd run 'the same damn play'

Questions abound as to whether the Patriots should've tried something different than running Cam Newton on the 1-yard line in their Sunday night loss to the Seahawks. The quarterback said Tuesday he'd do the same thing.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL