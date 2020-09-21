Chargers QB Taylor sidelined Week 2 because of pregame injection

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he didn't get word that Tyrod Taylor was unavailable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs until after the opening coin toss. His plans, and the veteran quarterback's fortunes, had been flipped by a pregame injection.

Los Angeles' QB1 was a last-minute scratch in Week 2 because he experienced complications from a pain-killer that was administered to address a rib injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Taylor was taken to a hospital soon after and discharged in the evening, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche. While his status for next week's game against the Panthers is not yet clear, Lynn noted after Sunday's overtime loss that Taylor would remain the Chargers' starter if he's healthy.

"If Tyrod Taylor's 100%, he's our quarterback," Lynn reiterated Monday.

Taylor appeared on the injury report Friday with a rib injury but was removed on the final list since he fully intended on playing with a flak jacket to protect himself, Rapoport added. Justin Herbert made his NFL debut instead and nearly led the Chargers to an upset over the reigning champs in the process. The rookie completed 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards with a touchdown and interception and ran for another score.