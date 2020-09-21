Around the NFL

Chargers QB Taylor sidelined Week 2 because of pregame injection

Published: Sep 21, 2020 at 04:49 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he didn't get word that Tyrod Taylor was unavailable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs until after the opening coin toss. His plans, and the veteran quarterback's fortunes, had been flipped by a pregame injection.

Los Angeles' QB1 was a last-minute scratch in Week 2 because he experienced complications from a pain-killer that was administered to address a rib injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Taylor was taken to a hospital soon after and discharged in the evening, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche. While his status for next week's game against the Panthers is not yet clear, Lynn noted after Sunday's overtime loss that Taylor would remain the Chargers' starter if he's healthy.

"If Tyrod Taylor's 100%, he's our quarterback," Lynn reiterated Monday.

Taylor appeared on the injury report Friday with a rib injury but was removed on the final list since he fully intended on playing with a flak jacket to protect himself, Rapoport added. Justin Herbert made his NFL debut instead and nearly led the Chargers to an upset over the reigning champs in the process. The rookie completed 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards with a touchdown and interception and ran for another score.

Herbert was selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 draft with the purpose of eventually becoming the team's franchise QB. On-field developments for the 1-1 Chargers might prompt a quarterback change sooner rather than later.

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is taken off the field during the football game on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
news

49ers awaiting MRI results on Nick Bosa; Ziggy Ansah to join team

The San Francisco 49ers are still awaiting MRI results for Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas after an MRI truck broke down. In the meantime, the team agreed to terms with Ziggy Ansah on a one-year deal.
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock to miss 3-5 weeks with rotator cuff strain

Drew Lock suffered a rotator cuff strain in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said the second-year QB will be out 3-5 weeks.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey out 4-6 weeks due to high-ankle sprain

The Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for 4-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Malik Hooker's fourth professional season is over. The Colts safety tore his Achilles in Sunday's 28-11 win over the Vikings, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is attended to by medical staff after being injured against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
news

Giants confirm RB Saquon Barkley suffered torn ACL, will undergo surgery 

An MRI confirmed Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery, the team announced.
Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
news

Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton out for 2020 season due to torn ACL vs. Steelers

Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
What to watch for in Saints-Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'
news

What to watch for in Saints-Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'

The time has finally arrived for the Las Vegas Raiders to make their long-awaited debut inside Allegiant Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings offense 'not very good at anything' right now

The Minnesota Vikings were steamrolled for the second straight week, this time losing 28-11 to the Indianapolis Colts in a game that didn't even feel as close as the 17-point difference.

Watermelon onside kick: Dan Quinn assures Falcons players 'definitely' know rules
news

Watermelon onside kick: Dan Quinn assures Falcons players 'definitely' know rules

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the players "definitely" know the rules after a botched attempt to secure the ball after a watermelon onside kick.
Tom Brady: Buccaneers offense 'a long ways from where we need to be'
news

Tom Brady: Buccaneers offense 'a long ways from where we need to be'

Tom Brady doesn't lose two games to open a season. The Buccaneers quarterback improved on Sunday to 4-0 in his career in Week 2 starts following a Week 1 loss.
Sean McDermott: Josh Allen has 'ice water in his veins' as QB leads Bills to comeback win
news

Sean McDermott: Josh Allen has 'ice water in his veins' as QB leads Bills to comeback win

Josh Allen's quest to silence the vocal doubters continues its upward ascent. The Bills QB set a personal record for the second straight week, throwing for 417 yards and adding four TDs in a 31-28 win over Miami.
