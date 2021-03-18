2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Giants were forced to turn to Colt McCoy in a key stretch of games in 2020. If they have to break glass in case of emergency once again in 2021, it will be Mike Glennon.
New York is signing the journeyman quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Glennon spent the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars -- his fifth team in as many years -- where he would initially serve as the backup to Gardner Minshew, but ended up making five starts. Glennon posted an 0-5 mark as a starter, yet he nearly led the lowly Jaguars to wins over Cleveland and Minnesota, bringing some excitement to the drab Jags and keeping himself in the consciousness of NFL teams looking for a backup quarterback.
In New York, he'll sit behind Daniel Jones, who enters a prove-it season with the Giants in 2021. At 31 years old, few are looking at Glennon as a potential franchise quarterback. It would be interesting, though, to see what might happen if the Giants are forced to look down the depth chart for an answer if Jones is again unavailable. At minimum, Glennon will at least have a few experiences to share with the youngster along the way.
Elsewhere in the NFL on Thursday:
- It's official: The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams completed the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade on Thursday morning. The deal was agreed to on Jan. 30. Detroit acquired Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 in exchange for Stafford. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source, the deal was completed Thursday because Goff had a $2.5 million roster bonus due on the second day of the league year and the Rams agreed to pay it as part of the trade. As for Stafford, L.A. shared a first look at the QB in his new uniform (apparently backup John Wolford is in the market for a new number):
- The New York Jets have been having conversations with free-agent receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rapoport reported, per informed sources. Should a deal come to fruition, Smith-Schuster would form a nice WR tandem with the newly-signed Corey Davis.
- The New England Patriots released defensive lineman Beau Allen and receiver Marqise Lee. New England also announced that its acquisition of tackle Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders and its trade of Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans are official. Also moving on from the Patriots is safety Patrick Chung, who announced his retirement Thursday after 11 seasons in the NFL. Chung opted out of the 2020 campaign.
- Phillip Lindsay and the Denver Broncos mutually agreed to part ways. Lindsay was slated to be a restricted free agent, but will now hit unrestricted free agency after three seasons in Denver.
- The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on deals with safety Andrew Adams and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
- The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Raiders safety Erik Harris to a one-year deal, Pelissero reported, per a source.