Jets having conversations with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 

After landing one big-name free agent wide receiver, the New York Jets are considering reeling in another.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jets have been having conversations with wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿, per sources informed of the situation.

The Jets signed Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, but with plenty of salary-cap space and a desperate need to upgrade the weaponry, GM Joe Douglas could add another pass-catching stud.

A one-time Pro Bowler, Smith-Schuster generated 3,726 yards and 26 TDs on 308 catches in four years in Pittsburgh.

An ideal slot-receiver with run-after-catch and blocking ability, Smith-Schuster is a playmaking No. 2 wideout who can feast over the middle. If the Jets sign the 24-year-old, it would likely signal a plan to move on from veteran slot presence Jamison Crowder﻿.

The slow receiver market could play into the Jets' hands, helping land Smith-Schuster and Davis to complement one another.

Whether the Jets stick with Sam Darnold or roll with a rookie QB with the No. 2 overall pick, Gang Green needed to upgrade the receiver position this offseason. Inking Davis was a start. Adding another playmaker like JuJu could take that plan to another level.