2021 NFL free agency: Tuesday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Pittsburgh Steelers set Steven Nelson free.
The team announced it terminated the contract of the veteran cornerback. The move came shortly after Nelson tweeted, "don't hold me hostage."
Releasing Nelson saved the Steelers $8.25 million on the salary cap. Moving on from the corner was needed after the re-signing of receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The Steelers permitted Nelson to seek a trade late last week. In the end, they cut him loose.
In two seasons in Pittsburgh, Nelson started 30 games, compiling three interceptions, 17 passes defensed and 109 tackles. Releasing the 28-year-old is the latest move that has stripped the defense of a starter, shifting assets to the offensive side of the ball for the cap-strapped club.
A plus-starter with experience, Nelson should have no trouble finding a new home.
Elsewhere in the NFL on Tuesday:
- The New York Giants' signing of former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has hit a "snag," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. The team's medical staff is concerned with Rudolph's foot following his physical and that it could need surgery, Garafolo reported per sources. The sides are discussing how to more forward as the deal was agreed to, but has not been signed. Rudolph is set to meet with the Giants Tuesday night and the team and Rudolph's camp are talking about a medical plan. The deal is not dead and there's a possibility everything could be "ironed out," Garafolo added.
- The San Francisco 49ers officially announced they have re-signed offensive lineman Trent Williams. The 2010 fourth overall pick agreed to a six-year, $138.06 million extension on March 17.
"After a year away from the football field, Trent came in and performed at an incredibly high level for us, demonstrating that he remains an elite tackle in this league," GM John Lynch said in a statement. "His familiarity with our coaching staff allowed for a seamless transition into our organization and culture, where he quickly earned the trust of his teammates and established himself as an important leader in our locker room. Trent's passion for the game could be felt from day one and this fits exactly with our vision of the 49er way and a championship culture. His contributions to our team extend well beyond the field and we're thrilled to keep Trent in the Bay Area for a long time. We look forward to his continued high-level play and success for us."
In other 49ers news, the team signed defensive linemen Zach Kerr and Jordan Wills to one-year deals.
- Less than a week after declining Kareem Jackson's option, the Denver Broncos are re-signing the veteran safety to a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Also, the Broncos terminated the contract of tight end Nick Vannett. Vannett signed with Denver in 2020 and appeared in 15 games (11 starts), contributing 14 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.
- The Seattle Seahawks are re-signing defensive end Benson Mayowa, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, and adding more in the pass-rush department as they're bringing in defensive end Kerry Hyder on a three-year, $16.5 million deal with a chance to make $17.5 million, Rapoport reported per Hyder's agent. Ranked No. 97 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents, Hyder's coming off a career-high 8.5-sack season with the 49ers in 2020 and will now play for his fifth NFL team. Mayowa is returning on a one-year deal for $4.61 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport reported.
- Free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins visited with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. Should the two sides not strike a deal, Rapoport reported Watkins will next visit the Indianapolis Colts.
- The Washington Football Team has re-signed cornerback Danny Johnson and linebacker Jared Norris, Rapoport reported, per a source. Johnson was the primary kickoff returner in 2020 and provides CB depth, while Norris is featured primarily on special teams.
- The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms with receiver Isaiah McKenzie on a one-year deal. Rapoport reported McKenzie's deal is worth $1.15 million with $350,000 guaranteed.
- The Atlanta Falcons added valuable roster depth, inking running back Mike Davis to a two-year deal and linebacker Barkevious Mingo to a one-year deal, per Rapoport, via a source.
- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to sign a reworked deal to remain with the team, per Rapoport. The Raiders re-signed cornerback Nevin Lawson, who started nine games last season and recorded 61 tackles.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed cornerback Eli Apple, who spent last year with the Panthers. Cincinnati is also finalizing a one-year deal with offensive lineman Quinton Spain, Rapoport reported. Spain played in nine games for Cincinnati last year, starting eight.
- The Carolina Panthers signed former Jets linebacker Frankie Luvu and re-signed guard John Miller to a one-year deal.
- Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King has agreed to return to the club on a one-year, $6 million deal, Pelissero reported, per a source.
- The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in a veteran quarterback as the team is signing Joe Flacco, Pelissero reported per Flacco's agent. The longtime former Ravens starting quarterback and Super Bowl winner has played for the Broncos and Jets in each of the last two seasons and will now head to the NFC where he could be used to provide some veteran mentorship to Jalen Hurts. The team also waived receiver Deontay Burnett.
- The New England Patriots waived linebackers Cassius Marsh and Michael Pinckney, along with kicker Justin Rohrwasser.
- The Miami Dolphins re-signed receiver Mack Hollins and signed receiver Kai Locksley.
- The Chicago Bears signed former Broncos offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to a one-year contract. An undrafted prospect in 2017, Wilkinson has started 26 of his 45 career games played.
- The Baltimore Ravens re-signed safety Geno Stone to a one-year deal.
- The Houston Texans waived receiver Chad Hansen and long snapper Anthony Kukwa.
- The New York Jets signed linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips.