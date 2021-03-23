Around the NFL

Falcons signing RB Mike Davis to two-year, $5.5M deal

Published: Mar 23, 2021 at 08:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons plundered a division rival to fill their backfield hole.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Falcons are signing former Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis to a two-year, $5.5 million contract that includes $3 million fully guaranteed, per a source informed of the situation.

Davis is coming off a season in which he carried the load in Carolina for an injured ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, toting the rock 165 times for a career-high 642 yards and six TDs. Plenty capable in the passing game, Davis also added 59 catches for 373 yards and two more scores.

The 28-year-old running back showed he has the power to break tackles up the middle and enough speed to the edge. He's not a game-breaker -- going for a long of 25 yards in 2020 -- but he's a reliable runner who is efficient and rarely lost yardage.

With ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ and Brian Hill both free agents, the Falcons had a hole atop their RB depth chart. ﻿Ito Smith﻿, ﻿Qadree Ollison﻿ and Tony Brooks-James fill out the depth chart. An Atlanta native, Davis will get the first crack at the No. 1 duties.

Given new coach Arthur Smith's run-game proclivity, Davis could be in line for a heavy workload. The Falcons should also be expected to add a running back at some point in the 2021 NFL Draft. How high that selection comes will clarify Davis' full-time role in Atlanta.

The Falcons also added to their defense Tuesday. Rapoport reported Atlanta is signing former Bears linebacker ﻿Barkevious Mingo﻿ to a one-year deal. The journeyman former first-round pick compiled 2.5 sacks in a rotational role in Chicago in 2020. The Falcons will be Mingo's seventh team in the past seven seasons.

Related Content

news

Packers re-signing CB Kevin King on one-year, $6M contract 

Kevin King is back in Green Bay. Tom Pelissero reports that the corner is re-signing with the Packers on a one-year, $6 million contract.
news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: A.J. Green's 'still got a lot left in the tank'

The Cardinals are betting on a bounce-back campaign from A.J. Green. GM Steve Keim said that part of the former Pro Bowler's issues last year were uncatchable passes.
news

Frank Reich: Colts planned to draft franchise QB before Carson Wentz 'fell into our laps'

Coach Frank Reich told Albert Breer of The MMQB that, before trading for Carson Wentz, the Colts' plan was to look for a way to pluck a long-term solution from the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick maintains praise for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami: 'He's going to do great things' 

Newly signed Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick continued his praise for Tua Tagovailoa after serving as his mentor in Miami.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: More Free Agent Moves; Teams that Still Have Work to Do

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news as more free agent moves are still flying in and also look into teams with more work to do. 
news

Giants signing former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson to three-year, $39M contract

The Giants have added yet another noteworthy name to their ever-changing roster. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson has agreed to a deal to join New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Hunter Henry 'fired up' to team up with Jonnu Smith in New England

One of the most-high profile new additions to New England, tight end Hunter Henry is excited to go to work with another standout tight end in Jonnu Smith.
news

Ravens hosting WR Sammy Watkins for Tuesday visit

The Ravens have yet to address one of their biggest needs, but it's not without effort. It has now turned to veteran WR and former first-round pick Sammy Watkins, whom Ian Rapoport reports is on his way to Baltimore for a visit.
news

Rob Gronkowski: Bucs 'can be better on the offensive side of the ball' in 2021

As the Bucs continue to re-sign key players from their Lombard run, tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ believes the offense will continue to improve in 2021. 
news

Michael Brockers apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment following trade to Lions

Upon learning the Rams had acquired Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, Michael Brockers called Stafford a "level up." Following his own trade to the Lions, Brockers quickly apologized to Goff.
news

Six new civil lawsuits filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson to bring total to 13

Five new civil lawsuits were filed Monday morning against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW