Around the NFL

Two-time Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph signs two-year deal with Giants

Published: Mar 18, 2021 at 04:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tight end tandems are all the rage these days, and the Giants are getting on board.

New York has signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph to a two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the signing.

The contract is worth a maximum value of roughly $14 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

NFL Network's Mike Silver reported the Bills, Colts, Chargers, Panthers -- all of whom are looking to address their own need at the position -- were also in the running for the 31-year-old's services.

Rudolph had spent his entire NFL career in Minnesota, where the Vikings brought him in as a second-round pick in the 2011 draft. He's been a steady contributor, appearing in 12 or more games in all but two of his 10 NFL seasons, and steadily posting a career yards per reception average of 9.9 yards. Even in seasons in which Rudolph was limited to nine or fewer games, he still managed to post a similar yards-per-catch average, bringing his career totals to 453 catches, 4,488 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns.

Consistency is something the Giants are still aiming to achieve as a team, making Rudolph a good fit. He'll also be an ideal complement to Evan Engram﻿, who has yet to meet or exceed his strong rookie season, but came close enough in 2020 to earn his first Pro Bowl selection (even if there were more qualified candidates elsewhere).

With Engram and Rudolph in the lineup, Daniel Jones will have two trusty targets at tight end, allowing the Giants to use plenty of 12 personnel in their offense, which could also benefit their rushing attack with the return of Saquon Barkley﻿.

Rudolph brings with him experience to mentor Engram, and an ability to make an on-field difference for the next two seasons -- plus, former Patriots assistant Joe Judge now has his own tight end tandem, following in the footsteps of the news-making Patriots, who signed the top two tight ends on the market earlier this week.

Related Content

news

NFL announces new broadcast deals running through 2033 season

The NFL announced Thursday it has signed long-term agreements with media partners Amazon, CBS, ABC/ESPN, FOX and NBC to distribute NFL games across television and digital platforms, along with additional media rights. 
news

Dolphins signing former Texans WR Will Fuller to one-year deal

Miami has added a big-time playmaker in former Texans WR Will Fuller to its receiving corps, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Raiders signing RB Kenyan Drake to two-year deal worth up to $14.5M

Las Vegas has signed ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for $11 million, but incentives can push it to the $14.5 million mark.
news

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky agrees to one-year deal with Bills

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is joining the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Raiders ask QB Marcus Mariota to take pay cut to $3M

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Las Vegas Raiders asked Mariota to take a pay cut down to $3 million this season. If he refuses, the team plans to release the veteran quarterback. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I know I gave everything I had' during Eagles run

The Carson Wentz﻿ saga in Philadelphia ultimately ended with the trade to the Colts, which officially went through Wednesday. Wentz reflected on his time with the Eagles during his introductory press conference on Thursday.
news

Veteran TE Jared Cook agrees to one-year, $6M deal with Chargers

The Chargers have found their replacement for Hunter Henry, signing veteran TE Jared Cook to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

New Cardinals WR A.J. Green refreshed by move to Arizona, ready to 'have fun again'

A day after deciding to move on from the Bengals, newly-signed Cardinals WR A.J. Green spoke to reporters about how excited he is to join Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.
news

Jets having conversations with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jets have been having conversations with wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster. A potential deal would pair Smith-Schuster with the newly-signed Corey Davis.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

The 49ers are bringing veteran QB Joe Flacco in for a visit. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Broncos rescind Phillip Lindsay's tender; RB now an unrestricted free agent

From high school to college to the NFL, ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ has only played football in Colorado. That incredible run is about to end. The Broncos announced Thursday that they have mutually decided to part ways with the RB.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW