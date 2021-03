2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency.

Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead.

Snead is entering his eighth season in the NFL and his first in the AFC West. The 28-year-old wideout spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after short stints in Cleveland and Carolina and a lengthy stay in New Orleans.

Over three campaigns in Baltimore, Snead started 29 of 45 games played, hauling in 126 catches for 1,422 yards and nine TDs.