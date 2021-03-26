2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency.

Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver ﻿Willie Snead﻿.

Snead is entering his eighth season in the NFL and his first in the AFC West. The 28-year-old wideout spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after short stints in Cleveland and Carolina and a lengthy stay in New Orleans.

Over three campaigns in Baltimore, Snead started 29 of 45 games played, hauling in 126 catches for 1,422 yards and nine TDs.