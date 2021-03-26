Around the NFL

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

Published: Mar 26, 2021 at 02:59 PM
The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency.

Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver ﻿Willie Snead﻿.

Snead is entering his eighth season in the NFL and his first in the AFC West. The 28-year-old wideout spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after short stints in Cleveland and Carolina and a lengthy stay in New Orleans.

Over three campaigns in Baltimore, Snead started 29 of 45 games played, hauling in 126 catches for 1,422 yards and nine TDs.

Snead will join his former Ravens teammate and fellow new Raiders receiver John Brown in Vegas. Brown and Snead were signed by the Raiders this offseason in part to replace the production offset by the loss of ﻿Nelson Agholor﻿, who signed with New England.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Friday:

  • The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed receiver Mike Thomas. Thomas caught a career-high 13 balls for 132 yards and one TD for Cincinnati in 2020.
  • The Washington Football Team signed cornerback Darryl Roberts﻿.
  • The Seattle Seahawks are signing defensive tackle Al Woods to a one-year, $3 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Woods gets a $750,000 signing bonus from the team with which he spent the 2011 and 2019 seasons. Woods' signing comes as the Seahawks' plans to part ways with longtime starter Jarran Reed ended with him being officially released on Friday. The team also announced the re-signing of guard Jordan Simmons﻿, offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and defensive end Benson Mayowa﻿.
  • C.J. Beathard will get $2.75 million guaranteed from the Jacksonville Jaguars on his two-year deal, Rapoport reported, an indication he'll be on the roster in 2021 and more evidence Gardner Minshew won't be.
  • Lawrence Guy﻿'s four-year contract with the New England Patriots is worth $11.5 million, Rapoport reported.
  • The San Francisco 49ers re-signed cornerback K'Waun Williams to a one-year, $2.378 million deal, per Rapoport. The Niners also traded up from the 12th overall pick to the third overall in a deal with the Miami Dolphins, Rapoport reported Friday. Miami receives the 12th overall selection from San Francisco, a third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, per Rapoport. San Francisco later announced the trade.
  • The Miami Dolphins traded away the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick, first- and third-round picks in 2022 and a 2023 first-round pick. The Dolphins then traded the No. 12 pick and a 2022 first-rounder to the Eagles for the sixth-overall selection. Philadelphia announced the trade.
  • The Chicago Bears announced the signings of running back Damien Williams and defensive back Artie Burns to one-year deals.
  • Leonard Fournette is re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per Rapoport.
  • The Buffalo Bills announced Friday they have signed kick returner Brandon Powell﻿, who spent last season with the Falcons, to a one-year contract.

Related Content

news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, accused of possessing stolen gun

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
news

Seahawks re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year, $16.6M deal

A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. 
news

Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle ﻿Jarran Reed﻿, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well. 
news

Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chefs are re-signing wideout Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ might be on the move. Multiple teams have called to inquire about a possible trade for the Bengals' veteran RB, Tom Pelissero reports. 
