Ravens signing WR Sammy Watkins to one-year, $6 million deal

Lamar Jackson has a new target in Baltimore.

The Ravens are signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Watkins' deal includes $5 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

The signing of Watkins marks the first significant upgrade of Jackson's weapons this offseason. The Ravens ranked last in the league in passing yards per game (171.2) in 2020 and Jackson has yet to have a prominent wideout to throw to since his inception into the league. A prominent receiving threat has been a glaring need for Baltimore since Jackson took over at quarterback, seeing as how the last time a Ravens wideout has eclipsed 1,000 yards was when Mike Wallace did it in 2016.

Watkins spent the last three seasons in Kansas City, accruing 129 receptions for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns in 34 games with the Chiefs. The seven-year veteran didn't top more than 700 yards in a season during his tenure in K.C. thanks to several minor injuries, but Watkins was a key figure for the Chiefs in the playoffs, especially in the team's Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2019.

Ranked No. 52 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 Free Agent list, Watkins, 27, has the opportunity to establish himself in Baltimore and could be rewarded with a bigger contract after a prove-it deal. Paired with a speed threat in Marquise Brown﻿, Watkins is expected to be the Ravens' No. 1 wideout and his veteran leadership could be of great significance for a corps that has struggled in years past.