Around the NFL

Ravens signing WR Sammy Watkins to one-year, $6 million deal

Published: Mar 26, 2021 at 06:51 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Lamar Jackson has a new target in Baltimore.

The Ravens are signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Watkins' deal includes $5 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

The signing of Watkins marks the first significant upgrade of Jackson's weapons this offseason. The Ravens ranked last in the league in passing yards per game (171.2) in 2020 and Jackson has yet to have a prominent wideout to throw to since his inception into the league. A prominent receiving threat has been a glaring need for Baltimore since Jackson took over at quarterback, seeing as how the last time a Ravens wideout has eclipsed 1,000 yards was when Mike Wallace did it in 2016.

Watkins spent the last three seasons in Kansas City, accruing 129 receptions for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns in 34 games with the Chiefs. The seven-year veteran didn't top more than 700 yards in a season during his tenure in K.C. thanks to several minor injuries, but Watkins was a key figure for the Chiefs in the playoffs, especially in the team's Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2019.

Ranked No. 52 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 Free Agent list, Watkins, 27, has the opportunity to establish himself in Baltimore and could be rewarded with a bigger contract after a prove-it deal. Paired with a speed threat in Marquise Brown﻿, Watkins is expected to be the Ravens' No. 1 wideout and his veteran leadership could be of great significance for a corps that has struggled in years past.

After catching passes from one league most valuable player in Kansas City, Watkins will be a weapon for another one in Baltimore. Only time will tell if he can help bring the same type of success.

Related Content

news

Aaron Jones happy to re-sign with Green Bay, believes Packers have 'unfinished business'

After the threat of free agency made things unclear in Green Bay's backfield, running back Aaron Jones made it clear he wanted to remain a Packer after signing a four-year deal.  
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, charged with fourth-degree felony of receiving stolen firearm

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
news

Seahawks re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year, $16.6M deal

A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. 
news

Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle ﻿Jarran Reed﻿, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW