2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

Once a foe, Melvin Ingram may become a friend in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the free-agent pass-rusher for a visit this upcoming week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Ingram had spent his entire nine-year career with the Los Angeles Chargers until becoming a free agent this offseason. Ingram produced 49 total sacks during his time with the team that selected him at No. 18 overall in 2012. An injury-latent season in 2020 held the soon-to-be 32-year-old to just seven games but Ingram still managed to get five sacks.
Elsewhere in the NFL on Saturday:
- The Houston Texans are signing former Jets pass-rusher Jordan Jenkins to a two-year deal worth $6 million, Rapoport reports, per a source. Jenkins will have a chance to earn $8 million through incentives, Rapoport added.
- Cincinnati Bengals tackle Riley Reiff's new one-year deal is for $7.5 million including a $5.5 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Void year lowers the team's cap to about $3.7 million.
- The Los Angeles Chargers are signing veteran offensive lineman Oday Aboushi to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.