Bears releasing former Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller

One of the cornerstones of Chicago's defense is being be cut.

The Chicago Bears are releasing two-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro cornerback ﻿Kyle Fuller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Rapoport noted it's the Bears' only cut due to cap space this offseason.

Fuller was a 2014 NFL Draft first-round pick for the Bears who was a starter for all six seasons (he sat out 2016 on injured reserve) he played with Chicago.

In his six years on the field, Fuller had 19 interceptions, including a league-leading seven in 2018, in which he earned the first of two straight Pro Bowl bids. The ballhawk also led the league with 21 passes defended that year.