Bears releasing former Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller

One of the cornerstones of Chicago's defense is being be cut.
The Chicago Bears are releasing two-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Rapoport noted it's the Bears' only cut due to cap space this offseason.
Fuller was a 2014 NFL Draft first-round pick for the Bears who was a starter for all six seasons (he sat out 2016 on injured reserve) he played with Chicago.
In his six years on the field, Fuller had 19 interceptions, including a league-leading seven in 2018, in which he earned the first of two straight Pro Bowl bids. The ballhawk also led the league with 21 passes defended that year.
Fuller, 29, had a salary-cap hit of $20 million and will become one of the top free agents available.