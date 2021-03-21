Around the NFL

2021 NFL free agency: Sunday roundup of latest news, buzz

Published: Mar 21, 2021 at 03:29 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Another intriguing defender is headed to the Jets.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $17 million with New York, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The new deal gives the veteran lineman a fresh start after five seasons with the Saints, the last two of which were sidetracked by injuries. Rankins was listed at No. 69 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021.

Cincinnati also made a hard run at Rankins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added. Instead, he'll play alongside former Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson as part of the Jets' revamped defensive unit.

Nabbing the 2016 first-rounder is just the latest move from general manager Joe Douglas with the potential for a high reward. Three years ago, Rankins collected eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits as a full-time starter in New Orleans.

A torn Achilles in the 2018 playoffs relegated him to a reserve role and, coupled with a second Achilles injury and knee injury, cost him 10 games the past two seasons. Rankins' production understandably suffered as well, though Garafolo noted that the soon-to-be 27-year-old currently feels healthy.

You know he's hungry.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Sunday:

  • The Seattle Seahawks officially announced the acquisition of former Raiders offensive lineman Gabe Jackson and the signing of ex-Rams tight end Gerald Everett﻿. Seattle agreed to trade a fifth-round pick in exchange for Jackson on March 17. Everrett agreed to sign a one-year deal with Seattle that same day.
  • The Chicago Bears announced the signing of linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a two-year deal. A second-round draft pick in 2014, Attaochu, 28, joins Chicago after a two-year stint with the Broncos; he's recorded totals of 20.5 sacks and 144 tackles in 74 career games played (23 starts).

