2021 NFL free agency: Sunday roundup of latest news, buzz

Another intriguing defender is headed to the Jets.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $17 million with New York, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The new deal gives the veteran lineman a fresh start after five seasons with the Saints, the last two of which were sidetracked by injuries. Rankins was listed at No. 69 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021.

Cincinnati also made a hard run at Rankins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added. Instead, he'll play alongside former Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson as part of the Jets' revamped defensive unit.

Nabbing the 2016 first-rounder is just the latest move from general manager Joe Douglas with the potential for a high reward. Three years ago, Rankins collected eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits as a full-time starter in New Orleans.

A torn Achilles in the 2018 playoffs relegated him to a reserve role and, coupled with a second Achilles injury and knee injury, cost him 10 games the past two seasons. Rankins' production understandably suffered as well, though Garafolo noted that the soon-to-be 27-year-old currently feels healthy.

You know he's hungry.

