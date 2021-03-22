Around the NFL

L.A. homecoming: DeSean Jackson agrees to one-year deal with Rams

Published: Mar 21, 2021 at 09:13 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's been nearly 15 years since DeSean Jackson played for a team in his homestate. That officially changed on Sunday.

The veteran receiver has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to join the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced. The terms of the deal are unknown at this time.

For Jackson, an Angeleno by birth and now by occupation, a return to the City of Angels will be a more than welcome sight after a tumultuous homecoming to his first NFL home in Philadelphia.

Jackson, a 2008 second-round draft pick out of the University of California, re-signed with the Eagles in 2019 after a five-year absence that saw him make stops in Washington and Tampa Bay. After playing in at least nine games in each of his first 11 years, Jackson was limited to a combined eight appearances over two seasons due to numerous injuries. Philly decided to part ways with him last month.

With Matthew Stafford taking over under center, the Rams now boast a trio of receivers that cater to the gunslinger's big arm. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Sean McVay, Jackson's offensive coordinator during his three-year run in burgundy and gold, reached out personally to the former Pro Bowler with the intention of adding proven speed for Stafford. Garafolo also noted that Jackson believes he will be as healthy as ever in 2021.

Even at age 34, Jackson could still provide a big field-stretching boost to L.A.'s offense next to versatile duo Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, as long as he stays healthy. For a franchise still firmly entrenched in its quest for a championship, taking a flyer on Jackson is well worth the risk.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL free agency: Sunday roundup of latest news, buzz

Another intriguing defender is headed to the Jets. DT Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million with New York, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

This Week in NFL History: March 22 to March 28; Dan Fouts retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Broncos, Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller agree to terms on one-year, $9.5M deal

Not long after landing in free agency, ﻿former Bears CB Kyle Fuller is heading to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Giants signing WR Kenny Golladay to four-year, $72 million deal

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ to a four-year, $72 million deal, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Keanu Neal, Cowboys agree to terms on one-year, $5 million deal

Free-agent safety Keanu Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Saints safety Marcus Williams accepts franchise tag for 2021 season

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams has accepted his franchise tag tender for the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets safety Marcus Maye accepts franchise tag for 2021 season

Jets safety Marcus Maye has accepted his franchise tag from the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram for a visit this upcoming week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Raiders fined $800K for COVID violations during '20 season, keep sixth-round pick upon appeal

The Las Vegas Raiders were fined $800,000 for COVID violations by the league, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Raiders' sixth-round pick -- initially taken away during the season -- has been reinstated upon appeal.
news

Saints to forfeit 2022 sixth-round pick, pay $700K fine for violations of league COVID protocols

The New Orleans Saints will forfeit a 2022 sixth-round pick and pay a $700K fine for violations of league COVID protocols, the NFL announced Saturday.
news

Bears sign CB Desmond Trufant to one-year deal

Chicago is signing veteran corner ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW