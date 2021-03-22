L.A. homecoming: DeSean Jackson agrees to one-year deal with Rams

It's been nearly 15 years since DeSean Jackson played for a team in his homestate. That officially changed on Sunday.

The veteran receiver has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to join the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced. The terms of the deal are unknown at this time.

For Jackson, an Angeleno by birth and now by occupation, a return to the City of Angels will be a more than welcome sight after a tumultuous homecoming to his first NFL home in Philadelphia.

Jackson, a 2008 second-round draft pick out of the University of California, re-signed with the Eagles in 2019 after a five-year absence that saw him make stops in Washington and Tampa Bay. After playing in at least nine games in each of his first 11 years, Jackson was limited to a combined eight appearances over two seasons due to numerous injuries. Philly decided to part ways with him last month.

With Matthew Stafford taking over under center, the Rams now boast a trio of receivers that cater to the gunslinger's big arm. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Sean McVay, Jackson's offensive coordinator during his three-year run in burgundy and gold, reached out personally to the former Pro Bowler with the intention of adding proven speed for Stafford. Garafolo also noted that Jackson believes he will be as healthy as ever in 2021.