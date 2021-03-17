Around the NFL

Raiders finalizing deal to send Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson to Cardinals

Mar 17, 2021
Nick Shook

Las Vegas' last-ditch attempts to trade Rodney Hudson have netted the Raiders a decent bit of compensation.

The Raiders are finalizing a deal that will send Hudson and a seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Las Vegas had been prepared to release Hudson on Tuesday, a move that made little sense both financially and strategically. At 31 years old, Hudson is still a very effective center, and releasing him wouldn't offer the Raiders much financial incentive to make the move palatable.

Instead, the Raiders are getting decent value for Hudson in the form of the third-round pick from Arizona. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are landing a center who ranked eighth among all players at the position in 2020, per Pro Football Focus, and immediately answers Arizona's looming question at one of the most important positions up front.

The acquisition of Hudson is just the latest move in a string of them that signals the Cardinals are going full steam ahead into 2021, riding a mix of veterans (﻿J.J. Watt , A.J. Green , etc.) and promising youngsters into the new campaign with the hopes of avoiding a repeat performance of 2020. With their collection of offseason additions, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals this fall -- and he'll have an experienced center to help guide him through the fire.

