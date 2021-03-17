Raiders finalizing deal to send Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson to Cardinals

Las Vegas' last-ditch attempts to trade Rodney Hudson have netted the Raiders a decent bit of compensation.

The Raiders are finalizing a deal that will send Hudson and a seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Las Vegas had been prepared to release Hudson on Tuesday, a move that made little sense both financially and strategically. At 31 years old, Hudson is still a very effective center, and releasing him wouldn't offer the Raiders much financial incentive to make the move palatable.

Instead, the Raiders are getting decent value for Hudson in the form of the third-round pick from Arizona. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are landing a center who ranked eighth among all players at the position in 2020, per Pro Football Focus, and immediately answers Arizona's looming question at one of the most important positions up front.