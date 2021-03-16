Around the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders cutting C Rodney Hudson after six seasons

Published: Mar 16, 2021 at 03:10 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders have another hole to fill along the offensive line.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Raiders are releasing center Rodney Hudson﻿, per a source informed of the situation.

It's a surprising move as the Raiders continue to overhaul a blocking unit that a couple of years ago was among the best in the NFL. Hudson might be getting up in age but remains one of the most reliable centers in the game.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been a rock in the middle of the Raiders line since signing in 2015. In 2019, the club made Hudson the highest-paid center in the game at the time with a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension.

During his time with the Raiders, Hudson has allowed just three sacks in 3,445 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. For comparison, 12 centers gave up at least three sacks in 2020 alone.

Hudson's entry into the market immediately upgrades a shallow position. The 31-year-old ranks No. 28 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2021, the top available center, sliding in above David Andrews﻿.

Rapoport noted that among teams expected to have interest in the veteran center are the Arizona Cardinals, who have been searching for an answer at the pivot position.

