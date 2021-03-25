2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

Giovani Bernard might be on the move.

Multiple teams have called to inquire about a possible trade for the Bengals' veteran running back, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

At 29 years old, Bernard remains one of the league's better receivers in the backfield. He caught 47 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. It was a productive campaign for the career reserve, who started a personal-high 10 games as a stand-in for the injured Joe Mixon﻿.

His 124 rushing attempts were the most he's logged since 2015. While Bernard averaged just 3.4 yards per carry, his receiving prowess is the primary sell here. He's averaged 42.7 catches a season.

All eight of Bernard's have come in Cincinnati, where he has one year remaining on his current deal. Pelissero added that barring a restructured contract, the Bengals lifer could soon be playing elsewhere for the first time in his career.