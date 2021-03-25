Around the NFL

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

Published: Mar 25, 2021 at 02:14 PM
Giovani Bernard might be on the move.

Multiple teams have called to inquire about a possible trade for the Bengals' veteran running back, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

At 29 years old, Bernard remains one of the league's better receivers in the backfield. He caught 47 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. It was a productive campaign for the career reserve, who started a personal-high 10 games as a stand-in for the injured Joe Mixon﻿.

His 124 rushing attempts were the most he's logged since 2015. While Bernard averaged just 3.4 yards per carry, his receiving prowess is the primary sell here. He's averaged 42.7 catches a season.

All eight of Bernard's have come in Cincinnati, where he has one year remaining on his current deal. Pelissero added that barring a restructured contract, the Bengals lifer could soon be playing elsewhere for the first time in his career.

Here's other news and free-agent buzz we're monitoring around the NFL on Thursday:

  • The Buffalo Bills signed running back Matt Breida to a one-year deal. The speedster rushed for 254 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry last year in his lone season with the Dolphins.
  • Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said defensive end Tyrone Crawford﻿, who's spent his entire nine-year career in Dallas, plans to retire. McCarthy also said he will have a discussion with linebacker Sean Lee about his status. Lee missed seven games last year after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia.
  • The Washington Football Team hosted receiver ﻿Adam Humphries﻿ for a visit Thursday and the former Titans wideout isn't leaving. Washington announced it has signed Humphries to a contract. Humphries began his career with four seasons with the Buccaneers, culminating in 2018 with career-highs of 76 receptions, 816 receiving yards and five receiving scores. Humphries moved on to Tennessee thereafter, but was limited to 19 games and just four starts over the past two seasons due in large part to injuries.
  • The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Malcolm Butler to a one-year deal. The pact is worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Arizona also traded center Mason Cole to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick. Cole, a 2018 third-round pick, started all 14 games played last season and has played in 46 games in three years in the league. Arizona traded for former Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson last week. The Cardinals agreed to one-year deals to re-sign tight end ﻿Darrell Daniels﻿ and safety/special teams ﻿Charles Washington﻿.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal, per Rapoport.
  • The Vikings' one-year agreement with running back Ameer Abdullah is for $990,000, Pelissero reported.
  • Running back Tevin Coleman's one-year deal with the New York Jets is for $1.1 million with $400,000 guaranteed, per Pelissero.
  • Running back James White is getting $2,462,500 fully guaranteed from his one-year contract with the New England Patriots, per Pelissero. The team officially announced White's signing on Thursday and that it had also re-signed fullback ﻿Jakob Johnson﻿.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made kicker Ryan Succop﻿'s signing official.
  • The Atlanta Falcons announced the signings of running back Mike Davis, linebacker Barkevious Mingo and cornerback Fabian Moreau﻿. Offensive tackle Matt Gono signed his free agent tender.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed defensive end Adam Gotsis﻿.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday they have tendered exclusive rights free agent linebacker ﻿Alex Singleton﻿.
  • The Los Angeles Rams and receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ agreed to a one-year deal that was initially reported on Sunday. Jackson signed his contract Thursday, Garafolo reported, and it's for a $4.5 million base value with incentives that can take it up to $6.25 million.
  • The Detroit Lions announced Thursday the signing of kick returner/receiver ﻿Kalif Raymond﻿. Terms were not disclosed on the contract. Raymond played the last two seasons with the Titans and is headed to his fifth NFL squad.

